MILWAUKEE — The man charged with dozens of felonies following the Waukesha Christmas Parade incident appeared virtually in a Milwaukee courtroom on Wednesday where he was ordered held on a $50,000 cash bail in a case alleging victim intimidation.
Darrell Brooks, 39, was charged with six counts of intentional homicide, 61 counts of recklessly endangering safety using a dangerous weapon, six counts of hit-and-run causing death, two counts of bail jumping and two counts of battery - domestic abuse after he allegedly drove his car through the route of the Waukesha Christmas Parade on Nov. 21. He is held on $5 million cash bond in that case, and is due in a Waukesha court for an arraignment Feb. 11.
But Brooks at the time was out on bail on other cases, including one charging two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm, where he was released after posting $500 cash bail last summer. He also was charged in another case with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct, battery, resisting police and bail jumping, and was released after posting $1,000 in that case two days before the parade incident. Bail in that case has since been raised to $200,000.
The case Brooks appeared on Wednesday was yet another, where he was charged with intimidating a victim, intimidating a victim while charged with a felony and bail jumping. In that matter, connected with the Nov. 2 incident where Brooks allegedly drove a red Ford Escape — the same one allegedly used in the Christmas Parade incident — over a woman at a Milwaukee gas station, causing a dislocated left femur and fractured right ankle. In calls recorded from the Milwaukee County Jail, Brooks allegedly intimidated the woman he’d allegedly run over at a gas station on Nov. 2 in Milwaukee. The victim apparently suffered a dislocated left femur and a fractured right ankle.
A criminal complaint said on Nov. 4. Brooks allegedly told her “I’m sitting up here facing 60 (expletive) years ... you have to keep your mouth shut.”
Brooks repeatedly called the woman for more than a week, the complaint said. In one call, he allegedly told the victim not to cooperate with police. In another, he blamed the victim for his situation, and in another appears to threaten her.
“If I really tried to do something to you, you wouldn’t be on the phone now,” he allegedly told her. “If I would’ve told (expletive) go do something, you wouldn’t be on the phone now. So don’t tell me what I tried to do ‘cause at any given time it wouldn’t be a try, it would’ve been successful ... do you understand my people are going to move how I tell them to move?"
On Wednesday, Milwaukee County Assistant District Attorney Matthew Torbenson asked for $50,000 cash bail, saying Brooks had eight prior convictions, one out of state, and two other open Milwaukee County cases at the time.
“He commits crimes whether he is in custody or out of custody,” he said.
His attorney, public defender Robert Hampton, asked for cash bail of $5,000 to $10,000, saying it is unlikely he will be able to post $5.2 million for his combined cases.
“On one hand, this is a moot argument because he’s not going anywhere,” he said.
Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Michelle Havas agreed with the $50,000 recommendation, saying the allegations do “involve threats of intimidation but also ... undermine the authority of the court.”
She ordered Brooks into a pretrial supervision program in the event he posts bail and is released, “but I think we all know that doesn’t look like it’s on the horizon.”
A preliminary hearing was set for Feb. 9 in that matter, with the other Milwaukee County cases having status dates at the same time and again Feb. 18.
