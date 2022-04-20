WAUKESHA — The Waukesha Parks, Recreation and Forestry Board unanimously recommended approval on Monday for a field dedicated to a little boy killed in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack on Nov. 21.
Matt Drvaric, Sean Cullen, and Jeff Ohm, in partnership with the Waukesha County Community Foundation, are proposing to develop a field at William R. Oliver Park in memory of Jackson Sparks and his love for the game of baseball. Sparks died as a result of injuries he received during the parade, which killed five others and injured over 60 people.
The estimated cost for the project is $1.3 million, with financial support from local businesses, community leaders, and the public.
The project will include a memorial plaza entrance, a full synthetic turf field with concrete slabbed dugouts, fencing, AV equipment, bleacher seating with viewing deck and LED field lighting. A new sign at the main entrance of the park will be designed to read “William R. Oliver Jr. Park” with “Sparks Complex” below.
The targeted completion date is spring 2023.
“The target date of completion is spring of 2023. And we’re, you know, it’s kind of neat because it’s spring and Jackson’s number was 23. So, spring 23 for number 23,” Drvaric said.
Drvaric grew up in the Waukesha community and attended Catholic Memorial High School. His life revolved around baseball. He played for the Blazers baseball team when he was a boy. Later he umpired for youth baseball for 15 years. He hopes to spread that enthusiasm through the new field.
“I think what the game presents to youth today is ... I want them to wake up in the morning and say ‘I get to go play baseball at Sparks Complex,’ right? We all have those things that get us excited, get us out of bed in the morning, get us excited,” he said.
Drvaric added the project is an opportunity to put something like that together for the community and to make a positive impact.
Drvaric said the applicants spoke with the Sparks family about what field holds the best memories for them in Waukesha County.
“They responded with William R. Oliver Park, unsolicited without me and without us insinuating any direction. So Jackson certainly has his footprint already on this field,” he said.
Board member Joan Vehlow voiced support for the proposal.
“It shows a great deal of compassion. It shows a great deal of what Waukesha is all about. And I’m very proud to live in the city. And thank you very much for doing these kinds of things,” Vehlow said.
William Oliver III spoke about his father, William R. Oliver Jr., whom the park is named after, and baseball. He used to play baseball in the park and eventually his four children did as well.
“I was able to talk to my dad today. He thinks it’s awesome that his park can be used for this. I explained the concept and what they want to do,” he said.
Oliver added people asked how to get people to come to a park.
“If you make it fun for the kids, the parents will follow. And that was his thought process behind making the parks fun for the city,” Oliver said.