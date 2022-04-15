WAUKESHA — Controversy over partisan politics in local elections continues in the wake of the April 5 election. The debate over Republican’s WISRED initiative rages on while Republicans point to Democrats being involved in local races for years, including through third-party political groups.
Now a former Arrowhead School Board member, who lost his bid for re-election, is publicly complaining about partisan politics and the role political parties play in the process.
Kent Rice crafted a message addressed to Waukesha County Executive and state Republican Party Chairman Paul Farrow. In his letter to the editor, on 4A, Rice says the Republican Party “singlehandedly managed to destroy the concept of non-partisan elections for school board members.”
Rice said, in response to some comments accusing him of having sour grapes over his loss, that it is not the case. He said many of the races and elections were nonpartisan but outside influences such as the Republican and Democrats in the county tipped the scale.
“I don’t believe it is right, for Republicans or Democrats, Libertarians or whatever ... they have no business getting involved in a non-partisan election,” Rice said.
The Republican Party launched an effort called the WISRED Initiative, which sparked a debate about partisan politics in traditionally nonpartisan races. The initiative aims to elect conservative candidates in local elections. Election results show many conservatives winning their races across Waukesha County. The Waukesha County Republican Party shared a results page on its website indicating the WISRED Initiative led to 87% of winning elections across the county races.
In Rice’s letter he stated: “No longer will ordinary citizens step up to represent their communities’ values and beliefs.”
Terry Dittrich, chair of the Republican Party of Waukesha County, said he thinks more people will be inspired to run.
“I think with the great turnout that we had this spring that people will be more inspired to go out and run and participate in their civic duty,” Dittrich said.
He said people should be celebrating the “tremendous success of voter turnout, more significantly than any time in the recent past.”
He added this was a terrific voter turnout across the state but especially Waukesha County and that is great for democracy.
“We should all be proud people were very excited to participate in the process,” he said.
Dittrich previously told The Freeman people are making more out of WISRED than it is. He explained the party provided a platform but the heavy lifting was done by the candidates.
“They were going to run or had plans to run with or without WISRED,” he said.
Dittrich attributes the success of WISRED to parents who became aware of what was going on in their children’s schools during the pandemic.
Matthew Mareno, chair of the Waukesha County Democratic Party, agrees with Rice’s statement.
“When you involve hyper-partisan political rhetoric action into these local offices, you turn off the good people who want to serve their community,” Mareno said.
About Rice’s comment regarding both parties’ involvement, Mareno said it becomes hard.
“Who takes the first step to stop the process? I think the Republicans have amped up where we are at. As the opposition party, if you want any chance to balance the scales, you have to respond,” Mareno said.
He added if the Republican Party spends more money, then the Democratic Party has to respond by spending more money.
“Then it becomes this crazy out of control cycle. At some point we do have to figure out a way to get back to what used to be. I’m just not sure how we do that,” Mareno said.
Political influence
Rice spent 12 years on the Arrowhead School Board representing Richmond. He first became involved after having philosophical differences of opinions with the district.
“I liked having impact on students and their education. That is what it is about. It’s about the community and education of our kids,” Rice said.
Rice lost his seat against challenger Brandon Miller on April 5. Incumbent Donna Beringer lost her seat to challenger Tim Evers for a seat representing Hartland Lakeside on the Arrowhead School Board. Incumbent Kim Schubert retained her seat against challenger Kevin Scott for a seat representing Swallow. Incumbent Christopher Farris retained his seat against challenger Tim O’Driscoll for the At-Large seat. Incumbent Susan Schultz lost her seat against challenger Lynn Vogeltanz for a seat representing North Lake.
The school board race faced influence from both the Democratic Party of Waukesha County and Republican Party of Waukesha County.
According to a WISRED mailing, Vogeltanz, Miller, Evers, Farris, and Schubert were endorsed by the Republican Party and won seats.
Miller declined to comment for this story.
Prior to Rice’s submitting his public letter, he had a conversation with Farrow, whom he described as a personal friend. He said the conversation was about how the Republican Party shouldn’t be involved in the elections.
“I’m quite disgusted by it, to be honest. I find it disturbing they are involved,” Rice said.
In his letter, Rice also said if candidates are not endorsed and financially supported by a political party, they will have little chance of being elected.
“It’s going to get to the point unless you have the backing of one of the parties and funding from them, you won’t be able to afford to run. That’s not right.” Rice told The Freeman.
Farrow sent a response to The Freeman on Tuesday.
“I know Kent and am sorry he lost his election. Partisan or non-partisan elections are an opportunity for the constituents to engage their elected officials and review their time in office. This was a contentious two years, and school boards especially heard from parents regarding the decisions made by the boards in response to the COVID-19 virus. The school board that Kent served on was also caught up in a questionable decision to extend an application time to fill an open board seat. These are some reasons why people decided to challenge elected officials in the spring cycle. We saw concerned citizens across the state ask for help on how to run for office. We responded by providing training and guidance to help them,” Farrow said.
Third-party groups
There are questions about third-party organizations and their involvement in elections.
“Democrats have been doing this for 15-plus years and being involved directly as Democrats and as third-party groups, who are pushing Democratic candidates in this county and spending money,” Dittrich said.
Mareno said he has read comments on social media accusing his party of working with third-parties. He said it is illegal for him to be talking to or working with any political action committees (PACs).
The Freeman reached out to various third-party political organizations about their involvement in elections.
Blue Sky Waukesha President Kristin Hansen said the grassroots organization primarily supports a set of values that include equality, democracy, public education and civil rights.
“Half of the things we do are civics education, straight-up voting rights and support to the LGBTQ community in their fight for equality and we do some work with unions,” Hansen said.
Hansen said the smaller thing they do, which gets the most attention, is recommending candidates in elections. The organization reviews candidates and asks members who they think are good ones. The number of responses dictates who is recommended and not a political party, according to Hansen.
“The biggest thing is we want people to know how to vote and if they want suggestions on who to vote for,” she said.
Other than postcards, Hansen said they don’t do paid marketing for candidates.
Hansen wants to clear up the misconception that her organization works with the Democratic Party.
“This is a major point of confusion. We have nothing to do with the Democratic Party and they have nothing to do with us,” she said.
Erica Kochanski, a member of Alliance for Education Waukesha, said their group is a grassroots organization consisting of local parents and community members who are passionate about supporting students’ public education. The mission is to support a safe and productive environment for all Waukesha students. Kochanski has read discussions on social media accusing the group of being involved with political activities such as paid marketing strategies. “I want to make it abundantly clear that the Alliance did not spend any money as an organization on election activities,” Kochanski said.
She added the organization is not affiliated with any political group.
They endorse candidates based on issues and candidates’ position on the issues, not by political affiliation, she said.
Turning non-partisan races into campaigns
Helen Lewis, steering committee member of Waukesha United, a political action committee, said Waukesha United is dedicated to supporting candidates for the School District of Waukesha Board of Education, regardless of political affiliation.
The organization was set up in 2021 after two Waukesha School Board candidates were supported by WISRED. Lewis said the other candidates didn’t seem to have a chance.
“We were hoping we could kind of avoid that one-sided thing this year. Obviously that didn’t work,” Lewis said.
The organization is not connected with any political party. They allow candidates to share their information as they are a resource for that type of data. After a primary, they endorse a candidate, Lewis said.
The organization recommended voting for incumbents Greg Deets, William Baumgart and challenger Sarah Harrison for Waukesha School Board in the spring election. During the primary, they recommended Amanda Roddy for the Waukesha School Board. Lewis said they did do some paid marketing for the three recommended candidates such as two mailers, some Facebook marketing and a literature drop with 50 volunteers.
Lewis said she agrees with Rice that a school board race should be about what a candidate does in the community and that should be what they are known for.
“People like Deets and Baumgart wanted what they did on the school board to speak for itself and the years they spent on the board. I don’t think that is enough anymore,” Lewis said.
In order to have a chance, a person would need to be able to run a campaign complete with meet-and-greets and mailers, Lewis said.
“I don’t know that many people who are comfortable doing that. You have to put yourself out there and there is a lot of scrutiny,” she said.