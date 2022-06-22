MILWAUKEE COUNTY — A black bear was struck and killed at approximately 1:09 a.m. this morning on Interstate 43 at the Hales Corners interchange.
The incident occurred in Milwaukee County between Greenfield, Milwaukee and Hales Corners — east of New Berlin.
According to James Burnett III, director, public affairs & community engagement with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, the black bear is estimated to have weighed over 250 pounds. It was struck and killed by a truck traveling from north to east on the interchange.
One lane was closed for approximately one hour while the bear was removed and the Department of Natural Resources was notified.
“No related injures to people were reported. And no other information is available at this time from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.”
Sightings
Recent sightings of a bear have been reported throughout southeast Wisconsin in recent weeks.
Most recently, a bear was reportedly seen in Franklin on Tuesday morning and Elkhorn on Friday. Prior to that, an Eagle resident spotted bear feces in their yard. A bear also wandered through a yard near Hartford on June 3 and one was spotted in Oconomowoc the previous day.