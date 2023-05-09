BIG BEND — A bear was found in video footage from a driveway security camera at a residence near the intersection of Highway 164 and National Avenue in Big Bend early Friday morning.
Sara Fischer with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said there was also a report of a bear in Mukwonago on Friday.
“I believe it’s been seen twice in the area and reported on local social media groups and news stations, but only the initial sighting near National Ave has been reported to us. Other local news stations have reported a second sighting near Hwy 164 about 3 miles from the first sighting on National. There was only one report of bear tracks near Delafield in early March. Track photos were sent in, but they were inconclusive. Some of the tracks were candid and some where unable to be determined what made them. We had no other reports in Waukesha prior to this one on Friday,” Fischer said.
Security cameras have recorded bears several times in the last year in southeastern Wisconsin, including sightings in Oconomowoc in June 2022, in Hartford in June 2022 and in Cedarburg in January 2023. Bear scat was also confirmed to be found in Eagle back in June.
During that month, Brad Koele, wildlife damage specialist with the Bureau of Wildlife Management, told The Freeman that specifically black bears are not unheard of in the southern part of Wisconsin.
In 2021, bears were spotted in Jefferson and Dane counties.
The black bear’s primary range is in the far northern third of the state. Due to a growing population, bears are becoming much more common in the lower two-thirds of the state.
"It is the slow expansion of the bear range. We have a very healthy population in the state, about 24,000 black bears," Koele said.
If bears are demonstrating bold or aggressive behavior, contact the U.S. Department of Agriculture-Wildlife Services.
Phone lines are monitored. Having issues with a black bear on your property or in your neighborhood? Call the USDA Wildlife Services, Southern Wisconsin, at 800433-0663.