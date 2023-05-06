BIG BEND — A bear was picked up on a driveway security camera at a residence near the intersection of Highway 164 and National Avenue in Big Bend early Friday morning.
Based on the footage, the bear appears to be traveling alone.
Security cameras have recorded bears several times in the last year in southeastern Wisconsin, including sightings in Oconomowoc in June 2022, in Hartford in June 2022 and in Cedarburg in January 2023. Bear scat was also confirmed to be found in Eagle back in June.
Back in June, Brad Koele, wildlife damage specialist with the Bureau of Wildlife Management, told The Freeman that specifically black bears are not unheard of in the southern part of Wisconsin.
In 2021, bears were spotted in Jefferson and Dane counties.
The black bear’s primary range is in the far northern third of the state. Due to a growing population, bears are becoming much more common in the lower two-thirds of the state.
"It is the slow expansion of the bear range. We have a very healthy population in the state, about 24,000 black bears," Koele said.
If bears are demonstrating bold or aggressive behavior, contact the U.S. Department of Agriculture-Wildlife Services. Phone lines are monitored.
Having issues with a black bear on your property or in your neighborhood? Call the USDA Wildlife Services, Southern Wisconsin, at 800-433-0663.