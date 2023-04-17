WAUKESHA — The city of Waukesha needs to navigate a mental health commitment issue before possible charges can be filed against a 17-year-old for having a loaded rifle on Friday.
Police responded to a report of a man with a gun shortly before 1 p.m. in the backyard in the 200 block of Greenmeadow Drive. The teen, who was wearing a gray t-shirt and black pants, had a pillowcase over his head with the eyes cut out, according to Waukesha Police Capt. Dan Baumann.
Waukesha North High School was placed on a secure hold on Friday afternoon.
After the area schools were secured, officers searched the area for the suspect. They located the teen in a backyard with a rifle. Officers persuaded the suspect to peacefully surrender. The suspect was taken into custody without any further incident. A firearm was recovered from the scene.
Baumann said the teen was new to area and not attending a school in the area.
“He was not from the area and recently moved here. He was not a student in the district,” he said.
Waukesha North High School students were able to give an accurate description of the male and immediately notified the school resource officer.
He was arrested in his backyard but had been moving around prior to his arrest, according to Baumann.
“Clearly he garnered the attention. When someone is doing those type of tactical maneuvers, if you will, it is not someone just goofing around,” he said.
On Monday, Baumann told The Freeman, as for charges, “We are treating him as an adult. There is more investigating that needs to take place but the behavioral health issue has put a pause to this case.”
He added the police department understands that this incident has garnered a significant attention in the public domain.
“We want to keep the public informed utilizing our media partners as a resource. However, the information is limited to unknown until we can complete more of the investigation,” Baumann said.
See something, say something
Baumann told The Freeman the students who spoke up are the real heroes.
“The kids don’t live in this conflict avoidance society that we live in where we can’t face somebody. They saw something and immediately went to the school resource officer,” he said.
Baumann added, “The big thing here is we make sure the kids spoke up and spoke out. They were able to get the resources to the school to prevent this thing from getting worse,” he said.
The situation showed how useful the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s SPEAK UP SPEAK OUT campaign is.
"The students observed something and said something about it. These courageous students are the ones who helped safeguard the community today. To those amazing students, thank you!" Baumann said.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice Office of School Safety, the SPEAK UP SPEAK OUT Resource Center is an one-stop place to go to with concerns.
“Students, parents, school staff, or any community members can submit a school safety concern or threat via a website, mobile phone application, or toll-free number. Resource center staff work around-the-clock to respond to tips and to deploy a response locally by communicating directly with school administrators, law enforcement, and counselors. Nationwide, more than half of public middle and high schools now operate a tipline,” according to the SPEAK UP SPEAK OUT website.
Baumann added: "It goes without saying that the training and preparation we have with the school district paid off. To the officers who tenaciously investigated and kept those children safe, we sincerely thank you."
He described SPEAK UP SPEAK OUT as an invaluable tool because it gives kids a voice to be able to text, anonymously report and do somethings. On Friday, students went the extra step by not hiding or calling their parents. They went right to the school resource officer.
“People didn’t want the situation to turn into that we will be talking about on an international scale for years to come. We are good. We already had that on Nov. 21, 2022. It shouldn’t happen anywhere,” Baumann said.
For more information on SPEAK UP SPEAK OUT visit https://speakup.widoj.gov/.