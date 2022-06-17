MUKWONAGO — Jackson Sparks will not only be remembered in our hearts but now also at Mukwonago’s Field Park since a bench in memory of the 8-year-old boy was unveiled at a ceremony Thursday.

Jackson, a Waukesha Blazer, died from injuries he received in the attack on the Nov. 21 Waukesha Christmas Parade, which also resulted in five other deaths and over 60 people injured.

The bench was made possible by the Mukwonago Lions Club, which fundraised and worked to orchestrate creation of the bench — which includes a baseball design with Jackson’s Blazers number, 23. The bench is located next to the baseball diamond at the park, between the bleachers and snack shack.

At the dedication ceremony Thursday, Jackson’s parents, Sheri and Aaron Sparks, and Jackson’s brother, Tucker Sparks, had their first view of the bench.

“I love it, it’s gorgeous,” Aaron said. “It will stand the test of time. It will be cool to have a spot for kids to come watch the game and (reflect on) his memories.”

In addition to the bench dedication on Thursday, work is underway for a memorial dedicated to all of the parade victims in Waukesha at Grede Park. Another memorial project is proposed for the “Sparks Complex” dedicated to Jackson, a field at William R. Oliver Park in Waukesha.

“A lot of that stuff, they’re still talking about it, so I don’t really know what’s going to happen yet,” Aaron said. “We see a lot of cool ideas and I think a lot of people just want to honor his memory ... it’s the fear, right, that they’ll forget Jackson or something. I’m super excited by little things like this — it helps.”

Aaron said the community support is coming from everywhere and it has been amazing.

“It’s such a strange thing that happened,” Aaron said. “So it’s great to have the community really rally around us.”

Baseball

The bench dedication kicked off Mukwonago’s Summerfeste, the annual fundraising event that will take place through Sunday this week, put on by the Mukwonago Lions Club. The event includes youth and adult softball and baseball tournaments, music, a parade, a classic car show and more.

Tucker threw out the first pitch for the event Thursday. Mukwonago Lions Club President Chris Standlee said the Special Projects Committee was looking for a way to give back to the community and remember Jackson — and the idea for the bench was born.

“Being a former baseball coach myself, where my sons went through the programs, it touches home,” Standlee said. “I was saying before, I would much rather have him out there running around the bases than looking at the bench, but I’m glad that we have the bench, that people can come out and sit on it and watch baseball and think about how much he loved it, and how much it meant to him and how much he meant to our community.”

Richard Schrank, chairman of the Committee of Special Projects with the Lions Club, told The Freeman the bench was designed by a company out of state. The village of Mukwonago poured the concrete base for the bench. The bench is 8 feet long.

Amanda Janik with the Mukwonago Lions Club said: 'We’re just excited that we can get them some place to go and make sure that Jackson isn’t forgotten, and that his teammates have a place to go and feel close to him.”

Jackson Sparks Foundation

The Sparks family has also started the nonprofit Jackson Sparks Foundation, which was founded in Jackson’s memory to perpetuate the kindness and love that was shown to the Sparks family during their darkest moments.

The organization’s goal is to grant the baseball dreams of children in need when they need it the most. Aaron said the family will be hosting a Home Run Derby & Skills Competition as an opening day for the Waukesha Blazers “Safe at Home” from July 8-10. The event will take place at Sunset Park, S30-W28452 Sunset Drive. More information on the organization and on the event can be found at www.jacksonsparksfoundation.org.