WAUKESHA — A jury deliberated for about nine hours Wednesday night and Thursday before returning guilty verdicts against a man who shot two police officers in an encounter outside a Delafield hotel Nov. 6, 2020.
Nathanael Benton, 25, was found guilty of one count of attempted homicide and a count of possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony in another state. Benton also was charged with a second count of attempted homicide, but the jury convicted him of a lesser charge of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, online court records show.
Attempts to reach Waukesha County District Attorney Sue Opper and defense attorney Jeffrey Jensen for reaction to the verdicts were not successful Thursday.
The complaint in the case said officers from the Delafield Police Department and the Hartland Police Department responded to the Holiday Inn, 3030 Golf Road, Delafield, for a possible hit-and-run complaint.
The officers made contact with a man who said he had been driving a vehicle with a friend and was a victim of a hit-and-run in the parking lot of the hotel. According to the complaint, about 45 minutes later, dispatchers received a report from the officers on the scene saying that shots had been fired by a man who was later identified as Benton.
Two passengers who had been in the vehicle with Benton, a 29-year-old woman and a 30-yearold man, both from Warsaw, Ind., were arrested without incident.
According to the criminal complaint, the woman said she, the man and Benton were traveling to Wisconsin Rapids to visit her aunt and she had just met Benton that day. She said that the male passenger went inside the hotel to get a room and he came out with an officer. The officer asked Benton if he could search his backpack, at which point he produced a handgun and started shooting. Benton ran off, setting off a nine-hour search.
The complaint said an officer is seen via a body camera doing a frisk for weapons on Benton before the shooting. During the pat-down, Benton began to fire a weapon toward both of the officers. One officer was struck twice in the back and once in the hip. The other officer was struck in the leg. Authorities have not identified the officers outside of court, saying they are crime victims under Marsy’s Law.
Benton also was wanted in North Dakota, where he was charged with attempted murder for an incident that happened a few days before the Delafield events.
While he was in jail awaiting the trial in this case, Benton allegedly attacked a neighboring inmate at the Waukesha County Jail with a sharpened toothbrush Dec. 14 and threw bodily fluids at a correctional officer Dec. 23 and 24, a complaint in that case said. He faces another charge of attempted homicide, as well as counts of battery by prisoners, prisoner expelling bodily substances and disorderly conduct in that matter. He is slated to go to trial in that case July 26, with a July 19 status conference. The sentencing in the shooting case has been scheduled for Aug. 29.