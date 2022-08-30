Benton gets 80 years in police shooting

WAUKESHA — The North Dakota man who shot two police officers in a confrontation in November 2020 was sentenced Monday to serve more than 80 years in prison and 30 more on extended supervision.
That sentence will follow the 51 years in prison and 20 more on supervision Nathanael Benton was ordered to serve last month for his attack on an inmate at the Waukesha County Jail, where Benton stabbed Jordan Forseth repeatedly in the head with a sharpened toothbrush in December 2020 while Benton was awaiting trial in the shooting case.
Benton was convicted in June of attempted homicide while armed and first-degree recklessly endangering safety while armed and possession of a firearm by a felon following a trial. He was sentenced to serve 51 years of confinement plus 20 on supervision for the attempted homicide, 18.5 years plus five more on supervision for endangering safety, and 11 years plus five more of supervision for the gun charge.
Benton was charged after officers from the Delafield and Hartland police departments responded to the Holiday Inn, 3030 Golf Road, Delafield, for a possible hitand- run complaint Nov. 6, 2020.
The officers made contact with a man who said he had been driving a vehicle with a friend and was a victim of a hit-and-run in the parking lot of the hotel. According to the complaint, about 45 minutes later, dispatchers received a report from the officers on the scene saying that shots had been fired by a man who was later identified as Benton.
Two passengers who were in the vehicle with Benton, a 29-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man, both from Warsaw, Ind., were arrested at the scene.
According to the criminal complaint, the woman said she, the man and Benton were traveling to Wisconsin Rapids to visit her aunt and she had just met Benton that day. She said that the male passenger went inside the hotel to get a room and he came out with an officer. The officer asked Benton if he could search his backpack, at which point Benton allegedly produced a handgun and started shooting. During a pat-down, Benton fired a weapon toward both of the officers. One officer was struck twice in the back and once in the hip. The other officer was struck in the leg.
Benton ran off, leading to a nine-hour search before he was found near Broken Bow Court in the Town of Delafield; two handguns were later found in the vicinity.
District Attorney Susan Opper said the events of the day were life-changing for everyone in the area, who had to worry about whether they were safe with an armed suspect on the loose, but particularly more so for the officers. Officers Michael Henning of the Delafield Police Department and Matthew Seeger of the Hartland Police Department have left law enforcement as a result of their injuries, Opper said.
“They were both excellent officers, very well-respected, very professional. ... The officers treated him with respect and he repaid them by blasting then with a .40caliber handgun,” Opper said.
She rejected any claim that Benton was firing a gun without intending to hit someone — five of the 10 shots he fired hit the officers, she said. “The fact of the matter is he is a self-centered coward who ambushed them without notice or reason,” she said.
Opper also recounted Benton’s prior record, which includes a weapons charge in Minnesota, reckless driving from West Fargo, N.D., fleeing police, a sexual imposition conviction for a sex assault of a family member, and a May 2018 assault conviction for which Benton is still on probation. Benton also faces an attempted homicide charge in North Dakota after allegedly breaking into a former employer Oct. 30, 2020, a week before the events here, stealing about $30,000 in cash and a firearm he was believed to have used to shoot a man in the head, Opper said.
She encouraged Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Paul Bugenhagen to impose a maximum sentence of 80.5 years of initial confinement for all counts, including penalty enhancers for using a firearm and habitual criminality.
But defense attorney Jeffrey Jensen said such a lengthy sentence would be essentially meaningless given the one Benton is serving, amounting to little more than “an expression of rage.” At the end of the first sentence, Benton will be 77 when released and likely not a threat to anyone in the area, he said.
Jensen recommended a sentence of 52 years plus supervision concurrent to the term Benton is facing. He added “the magnitude of violence Mr. Benton perpetrated that night is mindboggling,” and that he believes Benton himself does not yet fully understand why he did it. Benton declined to speak on his own behalf.
But Bugenhagen said he believed Benton knew what he was doing when he fired at the police officers — he was on the run from North Dakota, after having stopped in Indiana where he convinced a woman to buy a gun for him in a straw purchase. The judge added Benton was familiar with firearms from an early age and knew how to handle them and how dangerous they can be if misused, and demonstrated his lack of regard for the law and safety of others.
“The two officers, their lives were changed immensely. They are no longer able to work in their chosen profession, no longer able to do the things they once could and they have to live with daily pain,” Bugenhagen said. “You knew what was going to happen when they ran your name and chose to engage in some of the most depraved, dangerous, ruthless, awful offenses one could imagine.”
Benton also was ordered to pay more than $548,697 in restitution to the officers, as well as more than $2,100 in costs to transport witnesses to his trial.
On the first morning of trial in June, Benton bit a police officer who ordered Benton to remove ear jewelry before court and then tried to do so when Benton refused. He was charged with battery by prisoner; that case was dismissed at the outset of Monday’s hearing.