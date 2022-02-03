Benton to be tested following jail incident

WAUKESHA — A Waukesha County Jail inmate must submit to testing for communicable diseases following a Dec. 23 incident in which he’s alleged to have thrown bodily fluids on a correctional officer.
Nathanael Benton, 24, is charged with prisoner throw/expel bodily substances. He’s also charged with a count of first-degree attempted homicide from an alleged Dec. 14 stabbing in the jail and two more counts of attempted homicide stemming from a Nov. 6, 2020 incident in which he’s alleged to have shot two police officers in Delafield. He has additional, less serious charges as well.
According to testimony, Benton allegedly threw liquid out of a jail tray shoot, hitting a correctional officer in the glasses, hair, mouth, shirt and arm. While being cross-examined at the last court hearing, investigator Waukesha County Detective Aaron Hoppe said Benton claimed there was “semen and urine in the cup” he threw.
The matter at hand Wednesday, a motion hearing, was Benton’s first appearance before Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow. The motion in question was to have a DNA sample taken from Benton and tested for communicable diseases with the test results being disclosed to the victim.
Attorney Joel Mogren, appearing on behalf of Benton’s attorney Jeffrey Jensen, opposed the motion. He questioned what the “level for potentiality” is when determining probable cause for a communicable disease heaving been transmitted. He asked whether the threshold is “probable” or “any potentiality whatsoever.”
District Attorney Susan Opper appeared for the state Wednesday. She crossexamined Hoppe, who said while moving to dispose of a milk carton through the tray shoot, Benton made a sudden “upwards motion” and hit the correctional officer in the face, neck, shirt and head with the fluid. The officer said the liquid hit him in the lips and the carton was three-quarters full.
A determination of the substance itself was not made.
Mogren asked if the victim was wearing a mask. Hoppe said he believed he was not.
Mogren also asked if the fluids were tested. Hoppe said they were not and the shirt recovered from the incident has not been tested yet.
“I don’t think the state’s met its burden at this point,” Mogren said.
Opper emphasized the state does not have to prove there was an actual exposure, but rather simply prove there was potential for a communicable disease to be transmitted.
Dorow said substances can be absorbed through the skin, and noted the mouth is an orifice. She ordered Benton to submit to the testing requested and the results be provided to the victim. When asked if he intends to cooperate, Benton remained silent. The understanding in court was that he will need to be transported for the testing.
Benton will next appear in court Feb. 17.