BIG BEND — On Thursday, the Village Board voted to eliminate the police department in favor of using Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department with the Village of Vernon for police services. A press release was issued by Big Bend on Monday.
“The contract calls for shared policing by two full-time dedicated deputy positions between Big Bend and Vernon. The shared services contract also brings the backing of the sheriff’s office resources for any incidents requiring specialty enforcement on a 24/7 basis,” the release said.
The new contract will provide:
• 5 day per week – 1st Shift coverage – 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
• 7 day per week – 2nd Shift coverage – 3 p.m. – 11 p.m. (this is the same coverage Big Bend provides currently)
The sheriff’s office will move its southeast district office into the Big Bend police facility. There will be up to two additional full-time deputies providing the 24/7 coverage to the surrounding community in addition to the contract deputies on all three shifts.
“In comparison, the current proposed Big Bend police 2024 contract is $500,000.00 per year. The police Chief’s contract, alone, is ¼ of that budget with a salary of $100,000.00 plus benefits. Under the newly approved sheriff’s contract, the Big Bend share is $238,212.66 a year. This is a savings of over $250,000.00 per year for the Big Bend. Over the 5-year period of this contract, the savings will be over $1,225,000.00 with enhanced police coverage,” the release said.
People upset about secrecy
Village Trustee Josh Grover told The Freeman people were surprised over the topic and didn’t see it coming.
“We got the agenda on Wednesday. It mentioned the closed session and it just said police services. During the meeting it came out that it had to do with accepting a contract using Waukesha County Sheriff instead of using our own police force and disbanding our police force and liquidating all of our equipment,” Grover said.
Grover and Trustee Traci Lewandowski both opposed the contract.
“It’s a mistake. You just can’t cut your way in to fixing any debt problems in the village when it comes down to it,” Grover said.
