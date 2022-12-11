PEWAUKEE — A group of truck owners are joining together to hold an epic birthday parade for a little girl in Pewaukee. The Wisconsin Truck Takeover Enthusiasts are holding a 5th birthday parade party for Delaney Krings, who was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.
Delaney’s 5th birthday is Friday. She is a Make-A-Wish child whose wish is to visit Disney World with her family. The family, which includes her siblings brother Carson and sister Brooke, went there years ago. Delaney adores the film “Frozen” and characters Elsa, Anna and Olaf. Unfortunately, Delaney won’t be able to make it there.
Sharon Tomlinson is the Shorewest real estate agent who helped the Krings family buy their Pewaukee house. Tomlinson started a post on social media asking people to send birthday cards to the little girl. Right now the family is determined to make Delaney’s birthday amazing for this amazing little ball of light.
From cruising Highway 100 to launching parades
Andrew Kreblin with the WTTE said everyone will meet on Friday at Waukesha County Technical College between 5 and 6:15 p.m. They will depart at 6:30 p.m. with first responders leading the way.
Kreblin said the WTTE first launched due to the founder wanting to cruise Highway 100. It has transitioned into a great way to honor people who need cheering up.
“The founder gave me the group, and at first we were just cruising Highway 100 but that gets old. When COVID hit we noticed kids were upset that they couldn’t go out for their birthdays,” Kreblin said.
The group started to do birthday parades for kids during the pandemic. It then morphed into parades for anniversaries, someone heading into the military, tributes to people who died and couldn’t attend the funeral far away. The group has participated in the West Allis, South Milwaukee and Cudahy Christmas parades. They also did a car show at Dan Jansen Fest in Greenfield and were asked to take part in the village of Greenfield car show.
“We also hold our own (events) and did one for the Oak Creek K-9 unit. We raised money for their unit. We also did one for the Muskego K9 unit and this year we did one for the Southern Waukesha K9 Search and Rescue,” Kreblin said.
The group became involved with the Krings family after a friend sent Kreblin The Freeman’s story about Delaney.
“I felt we had to do something about it. We have done a parade in South Milwaukee before where it was so big it took over an hour to get through,” Kreblin said.
He already has several organizations volunteering to take part, including the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. There will be a ton of police and first responder vehicles at the party as well. The parade will leave the WCTC and travel to Delaney’s neighborhood in Pewaukee. In case Delaney is not well enough, Bell Ambulance has offered to pay for the medical supplies for anything she needs to ride in the ambulance.
‘Show Laney some love’
Kreblin’s phone has been ringing nonstop with people wanting to be in the parade. He said just show up and they will find room.
“This is going to be her (Delaney) birthday, which sucks. For what I see the community is getting together to show every ounce of love to Delaney. It’s the last big surprise she gets, I guess,” Kreblin said. On Nov. 29 several members of the group went outside Children’s Wisconsin to put a smile on Delaney and her mom’s faces.
“Being brave is when you have to do something because you know it is right, but at the same time, you are afraid to do it, because it might hurt or whatever. But you do it anyway. Tonight a small group of us went to go show Laney some love and uplifting spirits. Well that changed into the whole 7th, 4th and other floors to come to the window to share the experience. What an amazing and heartfelt moment. Laney stay strong, you got this girl,” the group posted on its Facebook page.
Kreblin said it is a blessing to do such things.
“If we can get one smile out of someone, it makes our day. We are just a group to help the community out. It’s just not a group but a family. That is what we do,” he said.
‘Love and prayers for our sweet baby’
Heather Krings, Delaney’s mom, posted on CaringBridge the latest update this week.
“We are advised to have our family Christmas soon after her birthday, so she can see, hear and be a part of it. This, to me, is incomprehensible as it indicates that our sweet babe is on the quick and steady decline. To envision a world without her rips my heart and soul to shreds, but I know that the short 5 years we have had with her have been the happiest and lightest of my life.
“This little Angel has touched so many hearts, made such a beautiful impact on so many people that I know she will be greatly missed, never forgotten. I appreciate and love each and every person who has donated their time, meals, gifts, funds and most importantly love and prayers for our sweet baby.”
The community is asking for birthday cards to be addressed to Delaney Krings C/O Shorewest Realtors, 1296 Summit Ave. Oconomowoc, WI 53066. The GoFundMe is https://www.gofundme.com/f/delaney-krings. For information on the parade visit https://bitly.ws/xFpY.