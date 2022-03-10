WAUKESHA — It was standing room only as parents and community members smushed together during the Waukesha Board of Education meeting on Wednesday. Close to 28 parents spoke, mostly against possibly merging Whittier and Hadfield elementary schools.
In a 5-3 vote, the merger was approved with board members Greg Deets, Corey Montiho and Bill Baumgart being the dissenting votes.
In January the school community was notified of a possible merger of the two schools. The district has been taking steps to address a structural deficit that averages $3 to $4 million per year.
The primary factors, according to district officials, are continued enrollment decline, a historically high increase in the cost of doing business, and no increase in perpupil funding at the state level.
For several years the district has been able to cut costs administratively.
Kelsey Draves, a parent and advocate to keep the schools separate, said she was devastated by the outcome on Wednesday.
During public comments earlier, she spoke of researching, attending listening sessions, passing out flyers and organizing the “Walk the Walk” demonstration over the weekend.
“When talking to anyone who will listen to us that the merger is a terrible idea,” Draves said.
During the meeting Hadfield Principal Mike Elliot and Whittier Principal Brandy Hart presented a curriculum plan for a combined school after speaking with fellow teachers, parents and students. Their focus included experimental learning which is the process to learn by doing, increased phonics for reading and more time developing self-regulated learners.
Baumgart said he liked the overall plan but there was other things hanging out there for him.
“There are other things that are bothering such as the ifs and buts that are behind things and it’s evident that there’s going to be future plans changed,” he said.
Baumgart and board Vice President Amanda Roddy asked about an option for redistricting or redrawing neighborhood boundaries.
Superintendent Jim Sebert said redistricting would be a major undertaking in terms of looking at what makes sense. One of the reasons of looking at a merger, according to Sebert, is because both schools enrollments and similarities and because of the district’s vision to stockpile resources under one roof.
“If we redistricted Whittier for example, I don’t know how we have the level of support that we can harness by putting these two schools together,” Sebert said.
Baumgart said it was troubling him that the district proposed the merger in a fast manner.
Deets said he wasn’t in favor of the merging of the two schools.
“I think this plan is assuming quite a few things,” Deets said.
He used the example of assuming current Whittier students will end up at Hadfield. Deets said it all depends on enrollment and that parents won’t apply for vouchers for private schools. In terms of teachers, Deets said having so many new teachers in one building might be overwhelming when training them with a new population of students and staff.
Deets also raised concerns over transportation and kids having to walk to Hadfield.
“I can only imagine walking that as a kindergarten or first-grade student,” Deets said.
Board member Anthony Zenobia also had some reservations but said he felt better after listening to the two principals.
”Your optimism seems to be contagious. I think you are a wonderful asset to the district,” Zenobia said.
He asked the pair how long they have been planning for the merger and if extra time would be a benefit to them.
Elliot said they have been planning the possible merger since Thanksgiving and the problem with more time is staff being left in limbo.
“One challenge of having more time is it would be hanging over the teachers’ heads for a long time,” Elliot said.
He added the teachers he spoke with wanted a final decision.
”I think time is the million dollar question right now. However much time we get we will make it work,” Hart said.
Board member Kelly Piacsek said the district really needs to be focused on staffing, learning, behavior, transportation and culture.
“Everybody’s experience is different, right? Sometimes transportation matters for one family, sometimes behavior and culture matters for someone else. I don’t know that we going to hit all five for everybody,” Piacsek said.
Another item on the board’s agenda Wednesday night was whether to approve a survey to gauge district parents’ interest in free breakfasts for their children. The board did not vote on that item before deadline.