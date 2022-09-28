WAUKESHA — The School District of Waukesha Board of Education voted unanimously on Tuesday night to accept Carroll University’s offer to purchase Randall STEM Elementary School, 114 S. Charles St., and the Lindholm Administrative Building, 222 Maple Ave.
Starting next school year, Randall students and staff will be relocated to the vacant Whittier building, 1103 S. East Ave., and staff currently at Lindholm will be relocated to the vacant Blair building, 301 Hyde Park Ave.
The district held an informational session for parents of Randall students on the issue on Sept. 21, and on Tuesday, the board addressed some parents’ concerns about the transition, specifically traffic and safety, capacity at Whittier and communication moving forward. However, district administration and the school board emphasized the district’s budgetary shortfall and declining enrollment as reasoning for the sale.
District administration said they are recommending the sale for three primary reasons: to adapt to declining enrollment trends, to decrease the district’s footprint and to address the district’s $3-4 million structural deficit. Enrollment in the district is decreasing and is expected to do so at least until 2030, and administrators think there are too many buildings for current and future enrollment. This sale and subsequent relocations would allow the district to use more of its facilities — the district currently has 29% availability.
“The sale of these two buildings would decrease that available capacity to just under 25%, with certainly more work for us to do then in the future, as well,” Superintendent James Sebert said.
Sebert said this coincides with Carroll University looking to expand its campus.
“The opportunity to acquire properties adjacent to our current campus is unique and exciting,” Carroll University said in a statement earlier this month. “These purchases, if we decide to pursue, allow us to expand our footprint to meet the current and anticipated growth of our academic programs and student services.”
Board member Corey Montiho said he’s glad that district administration is making sacrifices by changing buildings in addition to students and families.
“These decisions are hard, moving schools, I don’t see this as closing a school, I see it as moving a school,” Montiho said. “...in my opinion sacrifices need to be made at administration first. This is the administration taking a large cut.”
Administration responds to parents’ concerns
The vacant Whittier building sits at a four-way stop sign that can get busy and was concerning to parents at the informational session, board members said.
District administration has been in conversation with engineers to develop a pick-up and drop-off system that keeps students safe. They shared a plan that directs school traffic into the school’s parking lot and around the building, without coming into contact with the intersection of East Avenue and Roberta Avenue.
The district also said it could discuss further options with the city to address the intersection.
Following a capacity study, administration found that there is room to accommodate all 378 Randall students in Whittier, which has a capacity for 406. The district’s target class size is 22 students per classroom for kindergarten through 2nd grade and 25 students per classroom in grades three through five, but the district can go above these targets when necessary, Sebert said.
“What’s nice about Whittier is almost every classroom has natural light ...so (classrooms) feel a little bit bigger,” Sebert said. “The other nice thing is the additional green space that we have at Whittier that Randall currently doesn’t have the luxury of.”
Sebert said that the district will fund playground upgrades, so the $85,000 raised by Randall parents and students over the years for playground upgrades at Randall can be used for other improvements.
“I know that this community has been through a lot of changes from last year and... changes this year too, and I just ask that if the administration can, if you don’t mind, just keeping us updated on how things are going... just to see how the new change is working for those students,” Board member Marquell Moorer said. “I would just like to see how things are going for everyone who had to make a shift.”
Sebert said that administration would keep the board updated on the transition and would solidify their plans in time for families to plan for next school year.
“We can have a very clear picture of the start time, end time, playground, traffic pattern, all those pieces,” Sebert said.