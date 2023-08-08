COAST GUARD HELICOPTER SEARCH.TIFF

Search efforts for a missing paddle boarder concentrated on water searches from Harrington Beach State Park north to Kohler-Andrae State Park. The Ozaukee County Emergency Management Rescue Boat, Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office Maritime Unit, Milwaukee Police Department Harbor Patrol and the Wisconsin DNR assisted with the search, as did a Royal Canadian Coast Guard C-130 cargo plane from Ottawa.

 

 Photo by Christina Luick/News Graphic staff

PORT WASHINGTON — The search for a missing female paddle boarder came to grim end Tuesday morning when her body was found floating in Lake Michigan off the shore of Port Washington.

She has been identified as Teresa Stiff, 49, of Muskego, according to an Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office press release.

Stiff was last heard from Aug. 2 when she went paddle boarding at about 2:30 p.m. in Lake Michigan at Harrington Beach State Park, north of Port Washington in Belgium. The Sheriff's Office responded to the park at about 8:06 p.m. that day for a report of a missing subject.

Get daily updates from The Freeman sent directly to your email inbox.

Stiff's paddle board was found the next morning about 9 miles north, off the shore of Holland in Sheboygan County. Her life jacket was found later in the afternoon in the water off the shore of Kohler-Andrae State Park in Sheboygan County more than 16 miles north of Harrington Beach.

The investigation will remain open pending autopsy results; however, the cause of death appears to be an accidental drowning, according to the press release.