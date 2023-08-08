PORT WASHINGTON — The search for a missing female paddle boarder came to grim end Tuesday morning when her body was found floating in Lake Michigan off the shore of Port Washington.
She has been identified as Teresa Stiff, 49, of Muskego, according to an Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office press release.
Stiff was last heard from Aug. 2 when she went paddle boarding at about 2:30 p.m. in Lake Michigan at Harrington Beach State Park, north of Port Washington in Belgium. The Sheriff's Office responded to the park at about 8:06 p.m. that day for a report of a missing subject.
Stiff's paddle board was found the next morning about 9 miles north, off the shore of Holland in Sheboygan County. Her life jacket was found later in the afternoon in the water off the shore of Kohler-Andrae State Park in Sheboygan County more than 16 miles north of Harrington Beach.
The investigation will remain open pending autopsy results; however, the cause of death appears to be an accidental drowning, according to the press release.