MUSKEGO – Incumbent Robert Bohmann and Jason Szemborski took the two seats available on the Muskego-Norway School Board.
Bohmann took the lead with 5,027 votes, or 38.1 percent of the total, and Bohmann followed with 4,784 votes, or 36.3 percent of the total. Kyle Stuart lost out with 3,276, or 24.8 percent of the votes.
There were 109 votes for the write-in totaling to 0.8 percent of the votes.
Bohmann is the current clerk and past treasurer of the Muskego-Norway School Board. He told The Freeman he’s worked to close the gap between students with and without individualized education plans, improving ACT scores, developing a master plan for aging facilities and navigating a pandemic rationally.
Szemborski has coached flag football and baseball in the community, leads a small home group through his church and has been involved with the school board and schools over the last two years. In this position, Szemborski told The Freeman he will play a vital role in representing students, parents and taxpayers in the district.
Results are unofficial until canvassed.
