EAST TROY — Incumbent Steve Lambrechts and Kevin Bong will move on to the April general election for a chance to earn a seat on the East Troy Community School District Board.
The East Troy school district is located in both Walworth and Waukesha counties.
The top vote getter was Kevin Bong with 886 votes or 37.2%. Steve Lambrechts received 844 votes or 35.4% of the votes.
The third place candidate, John Lightfield, received 623 votes or 26.2% of the votes/
Vote totals are unofficial until canvassed.
|Votes
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Kevin Bong
|886
|37.2%
|Steve Lambrechts (i)
|844
|35.4%
|John Lightfield
|623
|26.2%
|Write-ins
|29
|1.2%
|Total Votes
|2,382
