WAUKESHA — A 14-year-old boy appeared in adult court for the first time Friday, as he was charged for his alleged actions in reportedly carjacking an 87-year-old woman outside the Waukesha Public Library and sexually assaulting her last November.
Khalil J. Perry of Waukesha was charged with first-degree sexual assault, armed robbery with use of force, armed carjacking and kidnapping with use of a dangerous weapon. He was ordered held on $250,000 cash bail. Court Commissioner David Herring ordered that should Perry post bail, he is to wear a GPS monitoring bracelet, avoid coming within a mile of both the residence of the alleged victim and the Waukesha Public Library, and submit to drug tests at the direction of supervising agents.
Stay up-to-date on all the latest Waukesha County news with a print subscription to The Freeman: https://bit.ly/freeman_sub
Perry was charged after he allegedly approached an 87-year-old woman as she attempted to place books in the book drop at the Waukesha library on Nov. 30, produced a knife and got into her car. He allegedly sexually assaulted the woman as he held a knife to her throat, demanded cash from her but got a credit card, and then dropped her off near Les Paul Middle School, where the woman reported the incident to a police officer.
The school was placed on lockdown while police scoured the area for the suspect. Police observed the suspect, matching the woman's description of him, driving her car, but he led police on a foot chase before being captured, the complaint against him said.
For more on this story, pick up a copy of Saturday's paper.