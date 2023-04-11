GRAFTON — Grafton police are investigating the report of an adult male asking a young boy in the Costco bathroom to come with him in exchange for candy.
According to a Grafton Police Department press release, the incident occurred shortly after noon Friday at the Costco at 950 Port Washington Road.
The boy, 7, told his parents that while he was washing his hands in the bathroom, an adult male told him that if the boy went with the man, he would give him candy. “But you have to keep it a secret,” the man told the boy, according to police.
The boy said he never saw the man, was not touched by him and did not speak to him.
Police say the boy told his mother about 20 minutes later. Police were dispatched to the call at about 1 p.m.
When police talked to the boy, he again said that he never saw the man and could not give a description.
“Because of the time delay, and the lack of a description of the suspect, it made the on-scene investigation more complex,” Grafton police Sgt. Sean Fuerstenberg said in the press release.
Costco has provided police with more than two hours of video footage for the investigation, said Grafton Police Chief Jeff Caponera.
“This case remains under investigation,” Caponera said. “Our investigators are working with Costco management and our DAs office through appropriate and legal means to identify any persons who were seen on video entering or exiting the restroom before and at the same time the child was in the restroom.”
Caponera dispelled an online report that said a girl was also approached that day at Costco.
“This is inaccurate,” he said. “There have been no other similar reports.”
Anyone who may have information on the case can call the Grafton Police Department at 262-375-5320.