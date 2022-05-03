Bringing ‘the community back together,’ providing ‘character development for kids’

WAUKESHA — Matt Drvaric, the man behind the proposed baseball field W.R. Oliver Jr. Park Sparks Complex, wants it to “forever be a place where the community comes together to share excitement and memories while learning and enjoying the game Jackson (Sparks) loved to play.”
Drvaric, Sean Cullen, and Jeff Ohm, in partnership with the Waukesha County Community Foundation, are proposing to develop a field at William R. Oliver Park in memory of Jackson Sparks and his love for the game of baseball. Sparks died as a result of injuries he received during the attack on the Nov. 21 Waukesha Christmas Parade, which also killed five others and injured over 60 people.
“The spirit of the field is to bring the community back together, provide character development for kids on the baseball field,” he said.
Drvaric grew up in the Waukesha community and attended Catholic Memorial High School. His life revolved around baseball. He played for the Blazers baseball team when he was a boy. Later he umpired for youth baseball for 15 years. He hopes to spread that enthusiasm through the new field.
“My personal belief is you support youth with a great foundation to start on. Because there are things that come into their life today that may create conflict with them,” he said.
Drvaric said if you start children out on the right foot and give them a strong work ethic, teach them to build character through sports or the arts, that is a great place for everyone to spend dollars and time.
‘No dollar amount is insignificant to contribute’
The estimated cost for the project is $1.3 million, with financial support from local businesses, community leaders, and the public.
“At the end of the day this should be a community project,” he said.
Drvaric has raised money before as a professional, having launched an investment firm in 2016. Last year he raised funds for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and other nonprofits, he said.
Drvaric said they are just starting initial outreach to try to raise the money. A new website and Facebook and Instagram pages have been launched. SRH marketing created the website and JP Cullen donated their contracting services. A colleague’s daughter, an undergraduate, created the renderings.
Through every step of the way there has always been someone willing to help. Drvaric hopes for that generosity to continue.
“We are looking for inkind donors, be it for lighting, Astro turf, concrete, general labor. We won’t start development on the field until we have dollars raised,” Drvaric said.
He added, “No dollar amount is insignificant to contribute.”
The project will include a memorial plaza entrance, a full synthetic turf field with concrete slabbed dugouts, fencing, AV equipment, bleacher seating with a viewing deck and LED field lighting. A new sign at the main entrance of the park will be designed to read “William R. Oliver Jr. Park” with “Sparks Complex” below. The targeted completion date is spring 2023.
“The target date of completion is spring of 2023. And we’re, you know, it’s kind of neat because it’s spring and Jackson’s number was 23. So, spring 23 for number 23,” Drvaric said.
‘It could have been my son’
Drvaric said he was inspired after seeing a photo of Sparks.
“This story ... it really hit home. Literally and figuratively. Seeing that photo of Jackson, it could have been my son and our family,” he said.
His son Oliver, 6, plays baseball just like Sparks. Oliver Drvaric enjoys being on the team with his friends and spending time with his dad.
“I thought I could send a check and support the cause (parade fund) or take the time and do something that provides a positive light,” Drvaric said.
Drvaric said the applicants spoke with the Sparks family about what field holds the best memories for them in Waukesha County.
“They responded with William R. Oliver Park, unsolicited without me and without us insinuating any direction. So Jackson certainly has his footprint already on this field,” he said.
The Waukesha Parks, Recreation and Forestry Board recommended approval in April for a field dedicated to the little boy killed in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack. Drvaric is hopeful the proposal will be heard within the next month by the Plan Commission.
To donate or for more information visit https://www.sparkscomplex.com/.