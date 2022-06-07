BROOKFIELD — Two ways to describe Cindi Wentlandt, owner of Skin Deep Spa, are resilient and a good friend. She has supported herself for over 30 years through her business in Brookfield. Wentlandt lost both parents and is close with her cousins and a handful of friends. Now everyone’s good friend is in the fight of her life as she is in dire need of two kidneys.
Her kidney issues began 30 years ago.
“It started as something as harmless as kidney stones,” Wentlandt said.
Her kidney stones, which are normally made up of calcium, were made up of other material, which is rare, she said. Over the decades, it affected her kidneys, which led to both kidneys failing.
Thirteen years ago her kidneys were functioning poorly and doctors wanted to remove one kidney.
“I said no. I came with two kidneys and I’m leaving with two kidneys. I promised it would get better,” she said.
Through a special diet, she was able to get her kidneys to function at 17%. She was able to live a relatively normal life for over a decade.
“I started getting sick again. I had a hard time breathing,” Wentlandt said.
After being hospitalized, it was discovered she was in complete kidney failure.
“They told me I had to do dialysis, I said I didn’t want to do that and that was the life I didn’t want to live. They (doctors) told me the only other option was hospice,” she said. The doctors said with Wentlandt’s numbers she would be in hospice for two days. Two and a half years later Wentlandt is on dialysis three times a week and sometimes more. Her kidneys don’t filter blood the way they should. As a result, wastes and toxins build up in the bloodstream. Dialysis does the work of the kidneys, removing waste products and excess fluid from the blood. Some people do dialysis from home but Wentlandt said you shouldn’t be by yourself and it takes eight to nine hours from home. When she goes to the clinic, it takes about four hours.
“Lately they have been having to take me off after two hours, due to getting sick,” she said.
Wentlandt is on the transplant list. “A lot of people die waiting to be on the list or die waiting for a donation,” she said.
According to the National Kidney Foundation of Wisconsin, there have been 653 transplants done in Wisconsin this calendar year with 392 donors and 1,648 on the wait list.
In Illinois, where Cindi Wentlandt is listed for her transplant, there have been 1,980 transplants this year, along with 792 donors, and 4,144 people are on the wait list, the foundation said.
If Wentlandt could, she would stay on dialysis for a while; unfortunately her condition is worsening, she said.
“I’m not being dialyzed right, it is not cleaning out my blood and pulling the fluid out anymore,” she said.
Her doctor has told her that she can only do dialysis for maybe another month. Unfortunately, while the dialysis is helping her kidneys, it’s also affecting other parts of her body negatively.
“She comes into work and works half-days when she has dialysis and works all day on the days she doesn’t have dialysis. She has always supported herself and been very independent and through all of this has tried to lead a normal life. I’m asking on behalf of my very good friend if you are able to help her, to please do so. She tries to handle the ups and downs that she has gone through with this disease and dialysis with grace, but you can see in her eyes just how tired she is,” according to a GoFundMe set up for her.
Wentlandt had a few possible donors but they fell through for various reasons. While she desperately needs two kidneys, Wentlandt wants to raise awareness regarding kidney donations.
“Our country has a chronic health crisis. Kidney disease. 37 million adults are estimated to have kidney disease. 90% do not know it. 1 in 3 people are at risk for chronic kidney disease. At the National Kidney Foundation of Wisconsin, we are dedicated to preventing kidney disease, improving the health and well-being of individuals and families affected by kidney disease, and increasing the availability of kidneys for transplantation,” Mike Crowley, CEO of the National Kidney Foundation of Wisconsin, said.
To learn about living donor kidney exchange, visit https://www.froedtert.com/transplant/kidneyt ransplant/livingdonor/exchange. Wentlandt’s GoFundMe is https://www.gofundme.com/f/for-cindis-transplant.