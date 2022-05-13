Left: Inside a stolen car was a leather hat worn by Jenna Szabo’s grandpa Robert “Bob” Szabo, which she was in the process of having restored. Pictured is her grandpa wearing the missing hat. Right: Jenna Szabo is asking for help in locating several items that were inside her 2020 Kia Sportage, which was stolen on May 3. The items include a wrist watch (pictured) and purse given to her as a birthday gift by a friend who later died in a car accident in February.