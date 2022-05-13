BROOKFIELD — A Brookfield woman is asking for help in locating several items that were inside her 2020 Kia Sportage, which was stolen on May 3.
Jenna Szabo told The Freeman she doesn’t care about monetary things such as her car but wants items very special to her to be returned.
The items include a wrist watch and purse given to her as a birthday gift by a friend who later died in a car accident during February. The friends met while she was serving at a side job a few years ago.
“She and I just clicked and became very close friends. She was the most sweetest person to everyone,” Szabo said.
The watch was one of the last things her friend gave to her before she died.
Also inside the stolen car was a leather hat worn by her grandpa Robert “Bob,” which she was in the process of having restored.
“I’m devastated. He was like a father to me and it was one of the last few things I had,” Szabo said.
Her grandfather was always there for Szabo. She remembered being in a car accident as a teen and he was the first person there.
“Every holiday we would go there for Christmas. He was just an amazing guy,” she said.
After he died in 2007, she selected items to remember him by.
“The hat was something I always remembered him by as a child. He was always wearing it,” Szabo said.
She described it as a dark brown leather hat, with a flat bill. A little rope is tied around the bill.
“I call it the old Western cowboy hat,” Szabo said.
She put the hat in her trunk the day before it was stolen to take it to a restoration place.
“I would have never have thought this would have happen,” she said.
Szabo just wants those items back and set up an email for sightings.
“Anyone can make more money and replace other things but I can’t replace those things,” she said.
Anyone with information on the hat and watch are asked to email Szabo at lenitems2022@gmail.com. Szabo is offering a cash reward for their return.
Two Milwaukee men charged in case
Szabo just moved to Brookfield from Michigan and didn’t realize Kia cars were a huge target for criminals in Wisconsin.
“I never would have thought it would happen in Brookfield and in my secured parking garage that this would happen,” she said.
Two men were charged in Waukesha County Circuit Court after allegedly fleeing police in a stolen car and were eventually found hiding in a Brookfield dumpster.
Deterrion Dunbar, 21, and Elijah Grenada, 21 of Milwaukee were charged for a string of crimes. Both men were arrested on Thursday after allegedly fleeing police and crashing a stolen car near Moorland Road and Interstate 94, according to a criminal complaint.
On May 3, Brookfield police were called regarding a car theft at Metro Market, 17630 W. Bluemound Road. The same morning police were called regarding several cars being entered and items including Szabo’s car were stolen at Artisan Apartments, 15905 W. Wisconsin Ave., the complaint said.
Police responded to a call for two men shining flashlights into cars in a parking lot at 1100 Linx Court on Thursday. A witness said two men were acting suspicious. When police arrived, the two men got into a Kia Sportage, which officers identified as stolen, and sped off, the complaint said. A police pursuit led to the northbound freeway entrance of Moorland Road and entered Interstate 94 going west. The driver crashed the car and both occupants ran away, but were eventually found hiding in a dumpster in a parking lot near the crash scene, the complaint said.