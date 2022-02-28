MILWAUKEE — Emerging musical artist RAF, from Brookfield, and his band, RAF & Company, are preparing for their second major performance on Friday, March 4 at 7 p.m. at Nō Studios in Milwaukee.
The band is managed by lead singer RAF, who has written and composed the band’s entire discography.
RAF began his musical career as a solo artist based in Brookfield. An industrial engineer turned musician, he has spent the past year working as his own composer, producer, social media manager and promoter.
RAF & Company is comprised of five band members who found friendship and joy through music. The band consists of Matt Herro, on keys and guitar, Ricky Smith, on guitar and bass, Evan Yoakum on drums and Mari Pomroy on vocals. RAF has been making a name for himself in the Milwaukee music scene as a live-looping and acoustic ukulele musician.
According to RAF, the band’s sound is best described as a contemporary fusion of pop, rock and jazz. On Dec. 17, 2021, RAF & Company made their debut at Linnemann’s Riverwest Inn in the Electric Winter concert. They played alongside fellow bands, 7000 Apart and Hallowtribe.
Tickets to attend the March 4 performance at Nō Studios in Milwaukee are $10 and can be pre-ordered online or bought at the door. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test (within 48 hours) is required to attend the event.
For more information on the event and to buy tickets, visit https://bit.ly/3vcblTW.