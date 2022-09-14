BROOKFIELD — The mullet was known as a business in the front, party in the back throwback to the 1980s but now the radical hairstyle is making a comeback. For instance, Jake Kasdorf of Brookfield is in the running for the USA Mullet Championships.
He has worn a mullet for two years after it became trendy during the pandemic.
The UW-Waukesha communications student was egged on by his older cousin.
“It was during the first wave of COVID and he got one. I had long hair and he basically talked me into it,” said Kasdorf, who’s 20 years old.
“Long before it was popularized by actors and rock stars in the 1980s, the Mullet has been traced back to warriors in Ancient Greece. Today mullet style and mullet culture is back, bro, and in a big way. The hairstyle didn’t actually have the name ‘mullet’ until 1994, though, when the Beastie Boys released a song called ‘Mullet Head.’ Not long after the name ‘mullet’ was christened, the hairdo was on its way out,” according to the contest’s website.
The “one-minute mullet” started on TikTok as a challenge to put hair in a pony tail and then cut off a large amount of the tail. Then the trend grew into other people sporting the retro look.
Kasdorf said while all his friends thought it was stupid, their parents loved it.
“I was rocking it. I deliver beer as a seasonal job and was on the East Side of Milwaukee. I at least got two comments every day. They yelled at me saying they liked the mullet,” he said.
Kasdorf caught wind of the USA Mullet Championship after Emmitt Bailey of Menomonie won the Kids’ division. He figured why not enter the contest and threw his name on Tuesday. Over 400 mullet-wearing people are in the running. The first round voting is on Facebook for the Men’s Open Division, which runs until 11:59 p.m. today.
Voting for round two, which drops the contestants down to 100, is on Facebook from Sept. 19-21. Final voting for the top 25 will be done on the website on a date to be announced. First prize wins the Mullet Mega Money Pot, which is $2,500. Second and third place wins Mullet Champ Gift Sets. Contestants must be age 19 or older. No wigs or extensions are allowed.
After the contest Kasdorf, plans to keep his mane intact for the time being.
“The mullet is my bread and butter,” he said.
As for other Wisconsinites entering the contest, it is the more the merrier for the Brookfield man.
“I love it. I think it is great,” he said.
To vote, visit https://www.facebook.com/mulletchampUSA and like Kasdorf’s photo.