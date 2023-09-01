BROOKFIELD — The City of Brookfield Police Department has released the names of the victim and suspect in Wednesday’s murder-suicide.
The name of the suspect involved in this incident is Brian McAvoy. He was a 35-year-old man from Menomonee Falls. The victim was identified as Sierra Alvarez. She was a 34-year-old woman from Menomonee Falls, according to Assistant Police Chief Chris Garcia.
“The suspect and the victim were in a relationship. It is unclear at this point if they were dating or officially married,” Garcia said.
The homicide took place in the 1000 block of Apple Tree Lane on Wednesday at 2:40 p.m.
The city’s police and fire departments found Alvarez with an undetermined number of gunshots. Officers and paramedics performed lifesaving measures, which were unsuccessful. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
McAvoy, the suspect, was immediately identified, and officers began searching for him. At 5:30 p.m. officers located McAvoy, and found him to be deceased by self-inflicted injuries in the parking lot of Orchard Lane Elementary School, 2015 S. Sunnyslope Rd. in New Berlin.
A family member set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs.
“Help my family bring Sierra home and funeral expenses. She was a 34-year-old loving mother and very intelligent. Her life was cut short by a selfish act and she is hundreds of miles away any help you can give would be appreciated. She is from Maryland and was living in Wisconsin she recently had a baby which is 19-months-old now and our family goal is to get her and him back home where they belong. She was shot several times and left in a basement and we pray we can get her back home with your help that maybe possible. If you can not donate please repost or share any type of support would be appreciated thank you all,” the GoFundMe said.
The Freeman reached out to the organizer of the fundraising account but haven’t heard back as of Friday afternoon. You can view the page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/eqhh6j-sierra-funeral-cost.