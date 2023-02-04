14735 Woodland Pl., Brookfield
BROOKFIELD — The Brookfield Fire Department responded to a call for a fire at a single-family, tri-level house at 14735 Woodland Pl., at 5:15 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the fire department.
The occupants and a dog exited the structure safely before the fire department arrived.
According to Matt Erdmann, deputy chief of operations for the City of Brookfield Fire Department, upon arrival, the fire department found a well-involved fire on the back of the house. Firefighters faced heavy smoke when they entered the house and located the fire on the second floor with extension into the attic. The fire was under control by 6 a.m.
Two residents were treated as the scene and transported to the hospital for further evaluation. The occupants are being assisted by the Red Cross.
The following fire departments assisted the City of Brookfield at the scene: Pewaukee, New Berlin, Town of Brookfield, Elm Grove, Lisbon, Menomonee Falls, City of Waukesha and Elm Grove EMS.
The fire cause is currently under investigation and there is no damage estimate at this time.