Following a mid-morning break in the trial against him Thursday, Waukesha Christmas Parade suspect Darrell Brooks Jr. accused Judge Jennifer Dorow of treason, prompting an angry reply from the prosecution and a stern rebuke from the judge.
Brooks, in a 50-minute tirade, complained about being shut down whenever he asked witnesses about what they knew of the plaintiff in the case, why his questions of the judge were not answered, and that his trial should have been moved when he requested it. He complained about news coverage in the case, the fact that it is mentioned in political ads, and said because of the publicity it was impossible to find an impartial jury in Waukesha County. He complained he was given only a few days to prepare for trial after his attorneys were discharged and said he wasn't given adequate access to resources to prepare for the trial from jail, putting him at a disadvantage. He alleged his rights were being violated when he was not given a fair trial and denied a lawyer to assist him, and charged Dorow violated her oath of office in failing to uphold his rights.
“It’s treason not to uphold your oath of office. Treason,” he said. “You repeatedly made judicial determinations that clearly prejudiced my defense and when I question you about your judicial determinations I am repeatedly shut down.”
District Attorney Sue Opper slammed Brooks's complaints as things raised previously by so-called “sovereign citizens” by quoting from a federal court case referring to such positions as "incomprehensible and cut and paste legal mumbo jumbo. Sovereign citizen theories are frivolous and wholly without merit.”
Opper also said, "I don't know because unfortunately I was talking to my investigator, if he accused this court of treason, but I certainly heard that word come out of his mouth and it is absolutely shocking that he would throw such a word around so loosely in this courtroom."
Dorow replied that all of the things Brooks has raised — including her relationship with the father of a victim in the case — have been addressed previously by her, and if he did not like her rulings he was free to appeal them.
Testimony resumes this afternoon.