WAUKESHA — Jurors in the trial of Darrell Brooks Jr. have resumed deliberations this morning as they weigh 76 criminal counts against the man accused of driving a red SUV through the Waukesha Christmas Parade last year.
Judge Jennifer Dorow denied Brooks' oral motions for a mistrial and to discharge the jury in the case over a message posted online. That anonymous message, posted as a subreddit on Reddit, purported to come from a juror on the case who believed Dorow was biased against Brooks and said Brooks hasn't been given proper opportunity to present his case. An update to the posting later Tuesday indicated the message was a prank and apologized for it. Dorow has referred the matter for investigation by the sheriff's department.
What do you think the verdict will be?
Brooks said he believed the “alarming” posting only could have come from a juror or someone with intimate knowledge of the case.
But Assistant District Attorney Zach Wittchow said such postings only can be altered by the original author, and given that the apology came after the jury deliberated while cut off from electronics, he said it was all but certain it didn't come from a juror.
Dorow said the nature of the posting remains “speculative” and thus does not form a factual basis to stop the proceedings.