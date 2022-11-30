WAUKESHA — Darrell Brooks Jr., who was convicted in the Christmas parade case, filed a handwritten letter on Tuesday stating he is planning on appealing his conviction.
On Tuesday, Brooks filed a Notice of Intent to Pursue Post-Conviction Relief. According to Brooks’ handwritten document, he is seeking assistance from counsel from the state public defenders’ office. Online court records said the clerk’s response to the Notice of Intent to Seek Post-Conviction Relief was sent to the public defenders’ office with judgments of conviction and a list of court reporters and hearings. The clerk also sent a copy to Brooks.
Brooks was sentenced to six consecutive life terms plus hundreds more years in prison, the final stage of a four-week trial that saw him convicted of 76 counts related to events before and during the Nov. 21, 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade. The charges included six counts of homicide, six counts of hit-and-run causing death, 61 counts of recklessly endangering safety, two felony bail jumping charges and one more of misdemeanor battery.
Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow told Brooks in a hearing on Friday, Nov. 18, that she recalled what she construed to be a motion to stay sentence pending appeal being among three documents he filed in hard copies with the court. But the motion was never scanned into the electronic file and the document, handwritten on a plain piece of paper, could not be located for the hearing.
Dorow said she would order jail staff to make his legal papers available to Brooks so he could locate the motion document and refile it if it is not found first. Dorow, apologizing, told Brooks the hearing would likely be delayed to at least this week, and she would do nothing to prevent Brooks from being transferred to the Dodge Correctional Institution, a primary intake point for the state prison system. No further court date has been scheduled as of Wednesday afternoon.