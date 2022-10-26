Darrell Brooks Jr. has been found guilty on all 76 counts against him for causing chaos at the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade by driving through the full parade route with a red Ford Escape, mowing down, killing six people and injuring dozens.
The charges against him included six counts of homicide, six counts of hit-and-run involving death, 61 counts of recklessly endangering safety and more.
It took Judge Dorow more than 35 minutes to read the verdicts one by one Wednesday morning while Brooks stared expressionlessly from behind a face mask before bowing his hands, clasping his hands and resting his forehead.
The reading of verdicts was paused momentarily when a member of the gallery was removed after yelling "Burn in hell, you piece of shit."
Sentencing is the next phase in the trial. The judge has indicated she would like to have a sentencing hearing to plan the sentencing phase further on Monday, Oct. 31.
Follow our Twitter and Facebook pages for the latest updates.
For our continuing coverage of the Waukesha Christmas Parade trial, see the print edition of The Freeman. Subscribe here: https://gmtoday.com/wfsubscribe
For the latest news on Brooks Waukesha Christmas Parade trial, click here.