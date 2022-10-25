WAUKESHA — Judge Jennifer Dorow expected to have the parties making closing arguments in the case of Waukesha Christmas Parade suspect Darrell Brooks this afternoon.
Instead, the first 30 minutes after lunch were spent with Dorow advising Brooks he would be removed to an alternate courtroom for jury instructions if he interrupts proceedings and would not return without a pledge to conform his conduct to the expected courtroom decorum.
Brooks said he intended to advise the jury of what he wanted, to which Dorow said courts can restrict what is allowed in courtrooms, even when it comes to constitutional rights.
Brooks continued arguing with her until Dorow ruled he forfeited his right to be present for the state's closing arguments. He will be invited into the main courtroom again to deliver his closing arguments, but Dorow already warned Brooks he is not to delve into topics not in evidence in the trial, such as subject matter jurisdiction or his questions about her oath of office.
It appears increasingly unlikely the jury will begin their deliberations tonight.
