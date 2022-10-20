Another day, another shouting match between Darrell Brooks Jr. and Judge Jennifer Dorow, as the suspect in the Waukesha Christmas Parade incident objected vociferously to a video brought in as an exhibit that he said he was not aware of.
The video — played without volume in court — appeared to be a rap video featuring Brooks and another person. The state introduced it after Brooks pressed Waukesha Police Det. Tom Casey about a still image taken from it which showed Brooks, his back to the camera, next to the SUV seen plowing through the parade. Brooks pressed Casey on cross-examination about how he could tell the person with his back seen was Brooks and Casey explained it was taken from a video posted to Brooks' social media account.
That led to Brooks' objections, prompting the shouting match that also saw D.A. Sue Opper say Brooks opened the door to the evidence — provided to Brooks' former counsel — and nothing stopped the state from coming up with a rebuttal exhibit. Brooks continued shouting and Dorow advised him to be quiet and stop interrupting. He replied, “Are you asking or telling me?” Dorow replied “I don't need to ask. I am telling ... Stop talking.”
Casey earlier testified there were several people affected by the parade who were not made part of the charges in the case; only those hit by the vehicle or in Main Street itself were part of the charges, and someone trampled on the sidewalk, for example, was not.
Casey said he reviewed upward of 300-400 videos of the incident, coming from people at the parade, and cameras owned by the city and businesses along the route.
He also discussed how detectives identified victims at five area hospitals, and also discussed the means by which Brooks was identified: His fingerprints in the vehicle were compared with state records, and police spoke with his mother and the mothers of his three children to verify the name he goes by.
