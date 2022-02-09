MILWAUKEE — Darrell Brooks, the man accused in the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, appeared in a Milwaukee courtroom virtually this morning, where he entered a plea of not guilty in a case alleging he intimidated a crime victim.
Brooks waived a preliminary hearing in the case, and had the not guilty plea entered on his behalf by attorney Robert Hampton.
Darrell Brooks, 39, was charged with six counts of intentional homicide, 61 counts of recklessly endangering safety using a dangerous weapon, six counts of hit-and-run causing death, two counts of bail jumping and two counts of battery - domestic abuse after he reportedly drove his car through the route of the Waukesha Christmas Parade on Nov. 21. He is due in a Waukesha court for an arraignment Friday.
At the time he was out on bail on other cases, including one charging two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm. He also was charged in another case with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct, battery, resisting police and bail jumping, and was released after posting $1,000 in that case two days before the parade incident.
He then was charged with intimidating a victim, intimidating a victim while charged with a felony, and bail jumping. It is connected with the Nov. 2 incident where Brooks allegedly drove a red Ford Escape — the same one allegedly used in the Christmas Parade incident — over a woman at a Milwaukee gas station, causing a dislocated left femur and fractured right ankle. In calls recorded from the Milwaukee County Jail, Brooks allegedly intimidated the woman he’d allegedly run over at a gas station on Nov. 2 in Milwaukee. The victim apparently suffered a dislocated left femur and fractured right ankle.
A criminal complaint said on Nov. 4. Brooks allegedly told her “I’m sitting up here facing 60 (expletive) years ... you have to keep your mouth shut.”
Brooks repeatedly called the woman for more than a week, the complaint said — allegedly telling the victim not to cooperate with police. In another, he appears to threaten her. The matters involving the woman were continued to March 2. He is to appear on the other Milwaukee County case there on Feb. 18, as well.
