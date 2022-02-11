Brooks pleads not guilty to parade charges

WAUKESHA — Darrell Brooks, the man accused of driving his vehicle through the Waukesha Christmas Parade, killing six and injuring scores of others, pleaded not guilty to the dozens of felonies against him Friday.
During a court appearance that lasted three minutes, a newly shorn Brooks was silent as his attorneys entered a plea of not guilty to the counts against him. Brooks, 39, is charged with six counts of intentional homicide, 61 counts of recklessly endangering safety using a dangerous weapon, six counts of hit-and-run causing death, two counts of bail jumping and two counts of battery - domestic abuse after he drove his car through the route of the Waukesha Christmas Parade on Nov. 21. He is held on $5 million cash bond.
Brooks is to appear in court again March 11.
On Thursday, Brooks filed a request for a substitution of the judge on his Waukesha case. It had been assigned to Judge Michael O. Bohren, but has now been transferred Judge Jennifer Dorow. In Wisconsin, defendants are entitled to request a judicial substitution without having to identify a cause one time in their cases.
Also Thursday, Brooks filed a motion for a change of venue, which could be accomplished either by moving the trial to another county, or by selecting a jury elsewhere and bringing them here to hear the case should it proceed to trial.
More details behind that request will be part of a full story in Saturday’s Freeman.
Brooks also is charged in three ongoing Milwaukee County criminal cases involving allegations of recklessly endangering safety in two cases. In one he is alleged to have run over a woman with the same red Ford Escape he allegedly drove through the parade. He was released on $1,000 cash bail in that case days before the Waukesha incident. He also has since been charged in Milwaukee County with intimidating a witness.
For the latest news on the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, click here.