WAUKESHA — Waukesha Christmas Parade suspect Darrell Brooks Jr. lasted just 24 minutes into Monday morning's session of his trial, now in its fourth week. Brooks brought a motion to dismiss all the counts against him based on a recall of Ford Escapes from 2008 to 2010 for a problem with the throttle but the state countered and Judge Jennifer Dorow found that no such defect was identified in the SUV Brooks has been identified as having driven through the parade route.
Brooks said last week he intended to call his mother, Dawn Woods, to the state, but when asked to produce his next witness Brooks intimated she may not be available today. As Dorow tried to move things toward a discussion with Brooks on his decision on whether to testify, Brooks began interrupting, prompting Dorow to remove him to the adjacent courtroom for a virtual connection.
