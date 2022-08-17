WAUKESHA — The man accused of driving his car through the Waukesha Christmas Parade last year is seeking to have the case against him dismissed, alleging a recent search of his jail cell violated his rights.
Attorneys for Darrell Brooks argued that a July 1 search of his jail cell violated his rights in that it lacked a search warrant and violated his attorney- client privilege, prompting a need to either dismiss the case or remove all prosecutors and investigators who reviewed the privileged material.
The motions to dismiss the case and suppress evidence were among several filed by both the state and defense on the Aug. 1 deadline imposed by Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow, and reactions to those filings. They will be among the things discussed during a status conference next week.
Brooks, 40, is charged with 83 criminal counts for his alleged actions on Nov. 21, 2021, including six counts of homicide by the use of a motor vehicle with a controlled substance, six counts of homicide using a dangerous weapon, six counts of hit-and-run causing death and dozens of counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety as well as two counts of misdemeanor battery. He is being held on $5 million bond ahead of a month-long trial set for October.
Defense motions
Defense attorneys public defenders Jeremy Perri and Anna Kees filed motions relating to the events of July 1, when Deputy District Attorney Lesli Boese, Waukesha police Det. Thomas Casey, and other officers did a search of Brooks’ cell looking for evidence related to Brooks’ entry of a plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, for which three doctors have been appointed to examine Brooks. The officers, the attorneys said, acted on information gleaned from a phone call between Brooks and his mother where Brooks told her he had received information from a man named James Kruger, who was convicted after trying an NGI plea in a Dane County case involving stolen firearms, kidnapping and robbery in 2013. Brooks told his mother Kruger sent him information and told him to try for an NGI plea in a phone call three months before Brooks did just that, court documents said.
Investigators were warned by Boese not to look at papers shared between Brooks and his lawyers or medical providers, but they looked briefly at papers from the State Public Defender’s Office to be sure they weren’t from someone else, the defense motions said. Officers also found other materials under Brooks’ bed which the defense attorneys said contained privileged information discussing potential trial strategy, whether Brooks would testify on his own behalf and other communications. Perri and Kees said in the alternative of a dismissal, the investigators and prosecutors on the case should be removed as a remedy. They called for a closed hearing to discuss exactly what those documents contained and what the investigators did and didn’t see.
The defense attorneys also called for suppressing any evidence of that search, arguing that there was no indication in a search warrant that investigators were looking for evidence of a crime, which must be established, and the search violated his right to privacy as there was no claim of a safety need at the jail.
Brooks’ attorneys also sought to suppress statements Brooks made to police after his arrest, arguing police officers ignored Brooks when he said he wasn’t interested in talking with them about the parade incident.
After initial conversations about other topics, detectives began interrogating Brooks the night of the incident. Eleven minutes after the interrogation began, a detective read Brooks his Miranda rights, explaining, “It’s kinda a thing I gotta read to you,” the motion said. When a detective then asked if he was willing to speak with them, Brooks responded, “Not right now.” But “law enforcement continued talking to Mr. Brooks for several minutes after Mr. Brooks stated he no longer wanted to talk with them,” the motion added.
The interrogation continued the next day, with detectives again talking with Brooks a few minutes before reading him his Miranda rights, and he agreed to talk, their motion said.
But under a “Mosley” test to determine whether Miranda rights are “scrupulously honored,” the state Supreme Court set several factors: whether an interrogation was promptly terminated once Miranda is invoked, whether it resumed only after a significant period of time, whether a suspect is given complete Miranda warnings at the outset of an investigation, whether a different officer resumed the questioning, and whether a second interrogation is limited to a crime not the subject of the earlier investigation. “Law enforcement failed to strictly adhere to Mosley factors one and three. Furthermore, there is a complete absence of factors two, four and five. Accordingly, under the totality of the circumstances, the Mosley analysis indicates that detectives failed to scrupulously honor Mr. Brooks’ right to remain silent,” Perri and Kees wrote.
The defense also sought to dismiss counts 78 to 83, homicide by the use of a vehicle with a restricted controlled substance present in the driver’s blood. They argued that crime is a “lesser included” offense to first-degree intentional homicide, of which Brooks faces six counts, and because the Legislature intended that people are not convicted and punished on both lesser and greater charges at the same time, the counts are duplicitous to the intentional homicide counts filed. They argued that lesser-included offenses are appropriate when there is a reasonable basis for an acquittal on a greater charge but a conviction on a lesser one, something that is impossible to determine without an evidentiary record that has yet to be established at trial.
State motions, responses
The state also filed several motions in the case in addition to motions in limine laying out parameters around evidence and testimony. The state filed a motion to admit as “other acts evidence” the allegations against Brooks in three Milwaukee County cases — where he allegedly fired a gun at a relative, ran over his girlfriend with a vehicle and then tried to intimidate her in recorded jail calls — to show intent and knowledge, given that the events are similar and not remote in time.
The defense replied with concerns that such added evidence might confuse a jury, and would necessitate a delay in the case as the defense is not prepared to address unproven allegations from Milwaukee County. Perri and Kees added that of the 83 counts against Brooks, only two pertain to the alleged victim in Milwaukee County. “This new potential discovery now comes less than two months before the trial for which the Defense previously argued that an adjournment was necessary to be fully prepared,” they replied.
The state also filed a motion for the jury to view the scene of the parade route and the vehicle Brooks is accused of driving through it — something the defense did not object to as long as impermissible evidence wasn’t presented.
The state also filed its response to the motion to dismiss counts 78 to 83, with Assistant District Attorney Zachary Wittchow arguing that those counts are sufficiently distinct from intentional homicide charges as both require different elements to be proven. He also argued the language of the statutes, their history and other context show the Legislature had intended to allow multiple punishments for the two types of homicide.
The state’s responses to motions to dismiss based on the jail search, to suppress the fruits of that search, and to suppress statements were not available Tuesday, with a reporter being told those documents remain under seal; the state filed a request for same on Monday.
Hearings on the motions and other matters are to take place over two days late next week in the Waukesha case.
Status conferences on the three Milwaukee cases are scheduled for Thursday.