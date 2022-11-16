WAUKESHA - Five days before the first anniversary of what she called an “attack” on the Waukesha Christmas Parade, Judge Jennifer Dorow ordered Darrell Brooks Jr. to serve six life terms one after the other, plus 796 years in prison. Brooks, 40, was convicted after a trial last month of 76 counts against him — six counts of homicide, 61 counts of recklessly endangering safety, six counts of hit-and-run causing death, two counts of felony bail jumping and one count of misdemeanor battery.
Dorow told him, “Frankly you deserve it. I know it’s symbolic but I need to hold you accountable in a very real and tangible way,” she said.
“This community can only be safe if you are behind bars for the rest of your life.”
