Darrell Brook Jr., following his convictions on 76 counts in the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, will see his sentencing hearing cover parts of two days Nov. 15-16.
Deputy District Attorney Lesli Boese told Judge Jennifer Dorow there were at least 36 people who would like to read statements or have their comments read in court, in addition to about 10 others who sent in written comments.
With about an about an hour for the state to present its arguments, she stated it would likely take half a day.
Brooks estimated as many as 20 people, some coming from out of state, would want to appear on his behalf, as well.
Brooks asked for more time before sentencing to prepare for that hearing, as well as to address Milwaukee County cases that are pending with a conference set on Nov. 17 ahead of trials set for Dec. 12, and referred to communication problems with his attorneys there.
Dorow set aside the day on the 15th and the afternoon of the 16th for the sentencing hearing, leaving plenty of time to get Brooks to Milwaukee for the hearings on the 17th. She also left it open for family members and victims to appear via Zoom, and instructed the parties to let her know who would attend via Zoom and file any other materials by noon Nov. 11.
Follow our Twitter and Facebook pages for the latest updates.
For our continuing coverage of the Waukesha Christmas Parade trial, see the print edition of The Freeman. Subscribe here: https://gmtoday.com/wfsubscribe
For the latest news on Brooks Waukesha Christmas Parade trial, click here.