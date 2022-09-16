MILWAUKEE — Darrell Brooks Jr., the man charged with killing six and injuring scores of others when he drove a sport utility vehicle through the Waukesha Christmas Parade last November, remains on track for trials in three Milwaukee County cases in the coming months.
Brooks, 40, is charged with 77 crimes, including six counts of homicide using a dangerous weapon, six counts of hit-and-run causing death and dozens of counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety as well as two counts of misdemeanor battery as a result of the parade incident. He is scheduled to stand trial here in October.
But Brooks also is charged in three Milwaukee County cases, two preceding the parade. In one, Brooks was charged with two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and being a felon in possession of a firearm after he allegedly shot at a nephew.
He is charged in another case with second-degree recklessly endangering safety-domestic violence, resisting police, disorderly conduct-domestic violence and battery- domestic violence after he allegedly ran over a woman with his sport utility vehicle on Nov. 2, the same SUV he allegedly drove through the Waukesha parade weeks later after he was freed on $1,000 cash bail in that case. He also is charged in a third case with intimidating a victim, intimidating a witness as a person charged with a felony, and bail jumping for comments he allegedly made to the woman while jailed before his posting of bond in the underlying case. He is being held on $50,000 in that second case.
Pretrial conferences in all three cases were set for Nov. 17, with jury trials set for Dec. 12.
In recent months, Brooks has said in court he and his family have contemplated retaining private counsel instead of public defenders in the Milwaukee cases, but in status conferences Thursday requested those attorneys continue to represent him, according to online court records. He remains held in the Waukesha County Jail in lieu of $5 million cash bond.