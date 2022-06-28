WAUKESHA — The man who is accused of driving a vehicle through crowds of people at the Waukesha Christmas Parade on Nov. 21, killing six people and injuring over 60, will appear in court at 1:15 p.m. today for a hearing.
Defendant Darrell Brooks is charged with 83 criminal counts for his alleged actions, including six counts of homicide by the use of a motor vehicle with a controlled substance, six counts of homicide using a dangerous weapon, six counts of hit-and-run causing death and dozens of counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety as well as two counts of misdemeanor battery. He is being held on a $5 million bond ahead of a month-long trial currently scheduled for October.
Change of plea
At a June 20 hearing, Brooks’ request to change venue, or the request to move the trial elsewhere or bring a jury from another county, in the case was denied.
Brooks’ defense attorney, Jeremy Perri, announced that Brooks is seeking to change his plea from not guilty to one of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.
He requested Dr. Melissa Westendorf be appointed to evaluate Brooks to determine if he is an appropriate candidate for such a plea. Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper responded the state has retained Dr. Deborah Collins in anticipation of that request, but that doctor also works with the same firm as the one the defense requested. The defense was given time to determine if that presents a conflict and whether they would rather have someone else appointed.
According to a letter to the court dated June 21, defense attorney Anna Kees confirmed that Westendorf is available for appointment and that the defense requests the court enters the order appointing Westendorf for purposes of the NGI evaluation of Brooks.
According to an electronic order signed by Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow June 21, the court orders Brooks be examined by Collins and Westendorf.
Collins penned a letter dated June 23 to Dorow regarding the case, stating she met with Brooks on June 22 at the Waukesha County Jail. According to the letter, Brooks declined to meet with the examiner, indicating he wanted the opportunity to speak with his defense counsel.
On June 27, Kees and Perri filed a motion to clarify the state’s retainer agreement with Collins and to also vacate the appointment of Collins. According to the motion: “Since it is unlawful for any physician or psychologist appointed by the court to receive or be promised any compensation aside from the fee fixed by the court, the appointment of Dr. Collins must be vacated and a new appointment of an independent physician or psychologist is requested ... If Mr. Brooks wishes to introduce his own privately retained evaluation, only then is it required that the state have the ability to have a privately retained expert examine and observe Mr. Brooks.”
The hearing will take place at 1:15 p.m. today at the Waukesha County Courthouse.
For the latest news on the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, click here.