WAUKESHA — Darrell Brooks Jr., the suspect accused in the Waukesha Christmas Parade incident, will be allowed to represent himself in his trial next week, Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow ruled Wednesday.
Citing his absolute right for a defendant to represent himself, "no matter how foolish that request may seem," Dorow granted the motion of former defense attorneys Jeremy Perri and Anna Kees to withdraw from the case, citing Brooks' desire to represent himself.
Dorow also found there was no reason to question Brooks' competency to proceed as his own attorney, there were no mental deficiencies preventing him from doing so identified by four examiners, and that he had a sufficient understanding of the advantages and disadvantages of proceeding without an attorney in case where he faces life in prison if convicted.
Dorow warned Brooks that the trial will not be adjourned, and Brooks said he wasn't asking for it to be delayed.
For more on this story, see Thursday's paper.