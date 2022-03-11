WAUKESHA — The trial of Darrell Brooks, the man accused of plowing a car through the Waukesha Christmas Parade last November, is expected to take the entire month of October, with early efforts to screen potential jurors and the judge in the case remaining on the case despite knowing a parent of one of the victims.
Brooks, 40, faces 83 criminal counts for his alleged actions on Nov. 21, 2021, including six counts of homicide by the use of a motor vehicle with a controlled substance, six counts of homicide using a dangerous weapon, and dozens of counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety as well as two counts of misdemeanor battery.
During a hearing Friday morning, Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow informed the parties that she knows the parents of one of the victims. While in private practice, she worked in a building that had multiple law offices; the man worked with a different firm than Dorow, she said, but they were not professionally affiliated. Dorow and her husband did hire and pay the attorney for estate planning work and business consultation in 2012 and 2015, but she said she has not maintained regular contact with him, and hasn’t talked to him about their business dealings since 2018 and then only by email.
But, the judge disclosed that she did accept a $500 contribution from him in her 2012 judicial campaign, and, after the parade incident, texted him condolences on behalf of herself and her husband. She noted that man asked who the message was from as she was not in his phone contacts list.
Dorow said weighing all the factors and reviewing precedents, she wanted to make the parties aware of the relationship, but did not feel the law required her, or circumstances compelled her, to recuse herself from the case.
"As I indicated previously I do believe and I will be fair and impartial in this case. I hold no bias in favor or against any of the parties here, including Mr. Brooks,” Dorow said. “I don’t have strong personal feelings about the alleged conduct of the party, meaning Mr. Brooks, here, and although I have prior professional relationship, I do not have a current relationship with the father of victim C or anyone in his family. ... I do not believe the extension of condolences to someone that I once knew reflects any bias regarding this case. Again, I maintain an impartial view of the parties and their respective interests in this case.”
Dorow recognized that the sides may need time to digest the information and consult with Brooks and the victims to see if anyone felt otherwise. If so, Dorow asked that they file a motion on that within the week.
Jury selection
Based on the calendar and the amount of discovery in the case, as well as representations from the attorneys, Dorow blocked off the entire month of October for a trial in this case.
When asked the state’s stance on the defense motion to change venue in the case, District Attorney Sue Opper said it likely would challenge the motion. But when it came to selecting a jury, she suggested, and the judge approved, an approach that would see jury questionnaires sent out earlier than usual so the parties could assess the likelihood of finding a fair and impartial jury panel in Waukesha County, asking questions such as whether they were at the parade, know any of the victims, and whether they donated to any related cause afterward. With questionnaires sent out by mid-April and returned by June 1, that would give the sides time to determine what the jury selection would look like, and whether they needed to look for a jury from out of the county, move the trial elsewhere, or impanel a jury here, which could be sequestered.
The parties will meet again March 29 to discuss those questionnaires.
