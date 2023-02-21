NEW BERLIN — Siblings Finley, 11, and Aislin Sullivan, 9, celebrate their birthdays each year with generosity and care in their hearts. The two ask for donations to a specific charity instead of presents at their combined birthday party.
This year, the brother and sister duo asked for donations to Wisconsin-Vest-A-Dog, a charity that provides lifesaving bullet- and stab-proof vests to Wisconsin law enforcement dogs.
Next in line to receive that vest was K-9 Jackson of the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department. Jackson was named after eight-year-old Jackson Sparks, who died as a result of injuries he received during the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy in 2021.
“Instead of presents, since we figured that we don’t really need any more, we can give back to the people who do so much for us. The police, veterans and first responders. They give their lives to us. They protect our community, our country,” said Finley. “And we figured that the best gift that we can give is possible life to another creature. As shown with the Waukesha Parade, that when something’s gone you can’t get it back.”
Finley’s birthday is on March 11, and Aislin’s is on Dec. 4. Because their birthdays are in the colder months of the year, the two have a combined birthday party every summer. At that party they encourage family and friends to bring money and build up a large pool of donations. This year, the siblings raised over $900 for the life-saving gift.
“Even just $5 still makes a big difference,” said Aislin. “I’m very grateful for all the people who donated the money to give this dog the vest.”
Presenting the vest
Finley and Aislin’s accomplishment touched the hearts of many. To celebrate, their school, Holy Apostles in New Berlin, held a presentation at the end of the day on Monday to present K-9 Jackson with his vest and give the school an inside look at his skills.
Waukesha County K-9 handler Deputy Patrick Maylen demonstrated Jackson’s narcotic- finding capabilities before presenting him with his new vest.
Jackson Sparks’ mother Sheri and brother Tucker attended the ceremony, and Finley emphasized the importance of presenting the vest before the Sparks family, who have become close with K-9 Jackson and Maylen over the past year. Students and staff at the school participated in an out-of-school-uniform day to wear their “jerseys for Jackson.”
K-9 Jackson has been without a vest for the past year. And while officers have been trying to get him one, they can cost up to $1,000.
“It means a lot,” said Maylen, who has been partnered with K-9 Jackson since March 7 of last year. “He’s my partner and best friend. We’re all protected as police officers with our vests, so it’s comforting to know that he has one as well to be just as safe as I am.”
The new custom-fit vest will last for at least five years, and Jackson will be able to wear it 24-7 without getting too hot. The vest is bulletproof and will protect him from dangerous weapons.
Maylen said there’s always been outpouring support from the Waukesha community. The department is constantly receiving monetary donations, food, vet services and equipment.
“Thank you. The Sparks know how much this means to us just within the last year going through this process,” said Maylen. “The Sullivans as well. They didn’t have to do this. To have these kids reach out to us, it’s comforting to know that that’s our future generation and how selfless they are.”