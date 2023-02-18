WAUKESHA – An eager and excited group of second- and third-grade Girls Scouts arrived at the City of Waukesha Police Department Friday morning with snacks, treats and cards for the police officers they admire.
Following the death of Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving, Brownie Troop 11016 visited the police station, 1901 Delafield St., to show Waukesha police that they are loved and appreciated for everything they do.
Jerving was shot and killed in the line of duty on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at age 37. He was a lifelong Milwaukee resident who worked for the Milwaukee Police Department for four years, according to a release.
“My daughter was talking about it because she kept seeing it on the news in the morning and then she was asking if that was any of our friends because we have a few friends who are police officers,” said a troop mom Angie Schneider. “Since they’re old enough and seem to be acknowledging what happened, I thought it would be a really good opportunity for them to say thank you.” The police department hosts routine tours for youth groups like the Girl Scouts. With no school Friday for the girls, it was the perfect opportunity for them to visit.
“It’s good to see the energy. You can see which ones are going to be the future leaders of America here by their strong personalities,” said Waukesha Police Capt. Dan Baumann. “And just listening to the officers they were saying ‘I just needed this today, I needed to see the good of society. The happy voices, the cheerful high-pitched screams that just make your heart warm.’” The excited Girl Scouts shared stories with the officers telling them how they earned their badges on their sashes and related to the officers who also wear badges on their uniforms.
And with the group’s curiosity came an abundance of questions. The girls asked the officers why they needed a flashlight, what certain items were on their uniforms and what they use them for. They asked about their badges and were given the opportunity to hold a pair of handcuffs.
“They help our community every day,” said Brownie Troop member Lily Kroha.
The tour
The Brownie Troop bunch was given a tour of nearly every area in the station. They saw squad cars including an MRAP rescue vehicle which they got to go inside of, they also walked through the Tactical Unit, briefing room, report room and jail.
The girls were shown where the K-9 unit is kept and walked past the dispatch center for a quick listen in. Officers Sonia Schneider and Garrett Luling led the tour. The girls had all their questions answered and were informed about the important aspects and technical workings of each room.
Brownie Troop members Elizabeth Breitlow, Delaney Weber, Arabella Deleon, Olive Bichanich and Charlotte Compton said their favorite part of the tour was going inside the squad cars and rescue vehicle.
“My favorite part today was getting to go in all the vehicles that police men and women get to go in,” said Bichanich. “I appreciate police because they’re always there to keep us safe.”
And members Elenore Bright, Payton Thomas and Hailee Cultice said their favorite part was seeing inside the jail cells.
“I liked the 911 operator room the best, and I like the police officers and that they do everything they can to keep us safe,” said Brownie Troop member Natalie Weber.
The troop of girls meet once a month and work towards earning different badges. In February they talked about how different chemicals work together and learned about things like static electricity to earn their home scientist badge, according to Angie Schneider. In March they will have their meeting at HAWS where they will learn how to take care of different animals and earn their pet badge.
The group focuses on fun activities for the girls while also teaching them valuable things in life. And giving back to the community is an important part of what they do as well. Friday served as a day of appreciation and gave the Brownie Troop a look inside of the lives of police officers.
Baumann said since the death of Jerving, the community has shown support for the Waukesha police in various ways.
“Snacks, thank-you cards, acts of kindness, people will just come to the police department and they’ll shed a tear, or some people will just call us and leave a random message or write a letter of thanks,” said Baumann. “They’ll donate to the canine unit or they’ll donate to the honor guard, just something that shows that they want to show their support for us.”