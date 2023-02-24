WAUKESHA — The Waukesha Farmers Market will be under new management for 2023, according to Waukesha Downtown Business Association President Chris Janet.
Norm Bruce and Kerry Mackay, longtime managers of the farmers market, won’t be managing it this year.
The market is located in the Waukesha State Bank employee parking lot, 125 W. St. Paul Ave. The farmers market begins in May and continues through October. It is run by the WDBA.
“We are planning on having the 2023 Waukesha Farmers Market season move forward as usual but will just be with a different management team who will be heading it up,” Janet said.
Contract negotiations broke down, according to Janet.
“The prior management team presented WDBA with a proposal. We have gone back and forth multiple times. It just became clear that we would not be able to reach a compromise and satisfy all parties. We decided to move forward and go in a different direction with a new management team,” Janet said.
An email from Janet to WDBA members was forwarded to The Freeman.
“While we do not have another management group in place at this current time, based on the ongoing conversations over the last several weeks, we feel
it is best to go in a different direction pertaining to the Waukesha Farmers Market. There are clear differences and expectations for the 2023 Market between the existing Management Team and the WDBA officers/membership, which make finding a quick resolution both parties can be happy with next to impossible,” the email said.
Currently there is no management team for the farmers market. They WDBA has several leads, which they are exploring.
The market season opens in May, and Janet expects no impacts on the Waukesha market.
“The WDBA will do everything within in its power to make sure it goes off smoothly and better than ever,” he said.
The email from Janet praised Bruce and Mackay.
“Thank you very much for the many contributions you have made to Waukesha and the Waukesha Farmers Market over the years! We greatly appreciate your time, energy, efforts and enthusiasm you have brought in helping make Downtown Waukesha the place to be,” Janet’s email said.
The email mentioned a possible appreciation event to celebrate the former organizers.
Bruce declined to give a comment for this story. Mackay did not return a message seeking comment.