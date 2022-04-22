The 2022 brush/branch pickup dates in the city of Waukesha have been scheduled from April 25-29, planned to take place on the same day as garbage pickup for city residents.
Residents must have their brush/branches out by 6:30 a.m. on the day of pickup.
Residents are reminded that branches must be set on the terrace (grass area between the curb and sidewalk). They should also be set with the butt ends at the curb. Branches/brush can be up to three inches in diameter and six feet long. Residents should not include very small twigs or other yard waste, as it will not be collected. Brush/branches should not be tied into bundles and should not be put into bags or containers.
The City Drop-Off Center, 750 Sentry Drive, is also available for residents to bring their brush/branches to for no charge during open public hours the same week — Wednesday, April 27 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; and Saturday, April 30, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Pickup dates for additional municipalities
Big Bend: Third week in April (April 18-22, 2022) | More information
Brookfield: Brookfield does not have a spring brush and yard waste pickup date, but residents can drop off yard waste at the Brookfield Recycling Center, 19700 Riverview Drive. | See schedule
Delafield: May 16-20 | See schedule
Hartland: Monday, April 18 | More information
Lisbon: Starts week of April 18. Takes roughly two to three weeks. | More information
Menomonee Falls: Pickup starts May 9 (starts annually on the Monday after the 2nd Sunday in May). | More information
Mukwonago: May 26, June 16, July 16, August 13 and September 15 | See schedule
New Berlin: No pickup date | Recycling Center information
Oconomowoc: Every other week on Tuesdays and Wednesdays | See schedule
Pewaukee: Yard waste disposal at Recycling Center | More information
Sussex: The Sussex yard waste drop-off site is located at the Woodland Nature Preserve, N72W22924 Good Hope Road. | See schedule