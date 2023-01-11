MUKWONAGO — On Jan. 19, Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton will be the featured speaker at the annual Mukwonago Community Kids For Wish Kids kickoff event at 6 p.m.
The event, taking place at the Mukwonago High School Gym, 605 W. Veterans Way, is themed “Strength. Hope. Community,” and the kickoff meeting will be the official start to a two-week fast break of fundraising by various Mukwonago athletic and student groups. This includes track & field, band and youth basketball, Muskego varsity boys and girls basketball teams and various other groups, according to a statement.
The community can support the cause by pledging donations to the students who will participate in a “free-throw-a-thon.” The fundraiser will run from Jan. 19 through Feb. 2, and there will be a check presentation and celebration between the girls and boys high school varsity basketball games on Feb. 2.
In collaboration with the Pat Connaughton Foundation and Connaughton Courts, the Jendusa family is working together with the Mukwonago community to raise a goal of $150,000 for Make-A-Wish Wisconsin. The event is also supported by BreakThrU Strategies and Xiogenix, which are building a new corporate headquarters complex in Muskego, according to a statement.
“It takes a caring community of people to grant wishes for children living with critical illnesses,” said Patti Gorsky, president and CEO, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin in a statement. “We could not begin to fulfill these life-affirming wishes without the great students, staff, their families and the greater Mukwonago, Muskego and other surrounding communities, who are making magic happen through their creative efforts, infectious energy and hustle.”