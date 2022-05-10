SUSSEX — A 150-acre business park, a residential development with nearly 300 homesites, and a 110-unit senior assisted living facility, all within 10 minutes of each other, are part of a yearlong building boom in Sussex.
Village Administrator Jeremy Smith used three words to describe what triggered the boom. “It’s the market,” he said.
According to Smith there are a combination of factors including an increasing need for senior living facilities, a demand for single and multi-family housing, and a limited amount of land in Waukesha County to accommodate a growing demand for light commercial and industrial developments.
The village has the amenities to help the developers meet the demands including available land, public utilities, easy access to interstate highways, and other nearby commercial and residential developments, according to Smith.
“Businesses like to be near other businesses,” explained Ryan Holzhauer, director of industrial development and acquisitions for Wangard Partners Development, which is developing The Highlands Business Park.
The 150-acre site is located north and west of the intersection of Hwy 164 and Lisbon Road.
There is an existing business park on the opposite side of Hwy 164 and Meijer is on the south and eastern corners of the same intersection.
Holzhauer said Wangard Partners was attracted to the site because sewer, water, and highway infrastructure were already in place and Hwy 164 and Lisbon Road provide access to interstate highways.
He said the developers have plans for a 150,000-foot commercial building on the site where there is already a Kwik Trip and a 90,000square-foot facility for Adron Tool Corporation of Menomonee Falls.
There are other commercial and retail businesses who have expressed interest in locating in the business park, according to Holzhauer.
In addition to a demand for light industrial and commercial development, Holzhauer said a limited inventory of single and multi-family housing has created a demand for new construction.
About five minutes north of the Highlands Business Park is the Vista Run master-planned community being developed by Neumann Developments, Inc.
Located along Silver Spring Drive, south and west of the intersection with Hwy 164, the development will offer nearly 300 single and multi-family homesites on about 400 acres of land.
There will be 200 single-family lots ranging from one quarter to one half acre, according to Smith.
There will 58 single-story side-by-side duplex condominiums and 30 two-unit townhouses, Smith added.
“We are able to offer an opportunity for a variety of families to enjoy the lifestyle created in Vista Run,” according to Steve DeCleene, president of Neumann Developments, Inc. The development will also include more than 60 acres devoted to green space including neighborhood trails, parkland, out lots and other neighborhood amenities, according to company officials.
Approximately five minutes east of Vista Run is Courtyard at Sussex, a 110-unit senior living facility located on Hickory Dive, across the street from the post office, near the intersection with Silver Spring Drive.
Courtyard at Sussex offers independent living, assisted living support, and memory care options, in studio and one- and two-bedroom single floor apartments, according to the company’s website.
The apartments offer spacious floor plans and include kitchens or kitchenettes, full bathrooms with walk-in showers, and grab bars, resident- controlled heating, air conditioning and electrical utilities, along with water, sewer, cable TV, and garbage collection services.
There are also restaurants, a library, movie theater, coffee bar, game room, and patio with a gazebo in the senior living facility.