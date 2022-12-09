WAUKESHA COUNTY — The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will roll through southeast Wisconsin on Friday, featuring performers Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott. Shows are free to attend.
CP asks attendees to bring cash or nonperishable food donations if able. Local times and locations include: Wauwatosa — Arriving at the Harwood Avenue railroad crossing at 4 p.m. with the event running from 4:15 to 4:45 p.m.
Hartland — Arriving at the Cottonwood Avenue railroad crossing at 5:30 p.m. with the event running from 5:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.
Oconomowoc — Arriving at the Silver Lake Street railroad crossing at 6:40 p.m. with the event running from 6:45 to 7:15 p.m.
Watertown — Arriving at the Brandt Quirk Park parking lot (ball diamond), adjacent to the CP tracks at 7:50 p.m. with the event running from 8 to 8:30 p.m.
Columbus — Arriving at the Amtrak Depot, 396 N. Ludington St., at 9:05 p.m. with the event running from 9:15 to 9:45 p.m.